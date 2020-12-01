DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to thank the Town of Telluride for helping to facilitate replacing old furnaces at three affordable housing units at Wilkin Court. Completed in 2001, Wilkin Court was one of the town's first affordable-housing projects, and this grant helped Isabel Matamoros, Mike Metcalf and myself cover almost half of the replacement costs for our old undersized furnaces. EcoAction Partners helped administer the project.
Despite COVID-19 delays on the furnace units themselves, SNIPPS Heat & Air out of Montrose did a great job and got the last of the units installed. It has been a joy to have warm air flowing once again!
I hope that the town and EcoAction Partners are able to continue to help keeping all of our affordable housing units warm and efficient moving into the future
Clay Wadman
Telluride
