Bare midriffs are all the rage. Crop tops, bathing suit tops, tied-up T-shirts; if the belly’s showing, the skin is glowing. Belly buttons show the way, pierced or otherwise, headlamps of fashion. Stomach flat: where it’s at. Stomach round: get on down. The champ sports a tramp stamp. Can’t stop the muffin top. Boy drools, belly rules.
So, as we mounted our bicycles for the return to the trailhead, when it was noticed that my partner had tied her shirt in a knot so her stomach was bare, I thought she was just emulating the older girls, and enjoying the early-evening breeze from a warm early-summer day.
My partner had reluctantly, after many tearful protests, left her new best friend behind where we’d found him, in the pile of dead leaves at the base of a clump of scrub oak, at a campsite along the dirt road we’d ridden. He was a juvenile horned toad, who had sat, calm and acquiescent in her palm, letting himself by stroked along his bumpy skin, and cooed to, for the better part of an hour.
Like everything smaller than a breadbox and not bolted down, like everything neat-o upon which we happened in our sojourns, it was imperative that he be delivered back to the homestead forthwith. You should see the rock collection. Horny toad? With pointy horns over his shiny eyes? With symmetrical rows of bumps down his little body, looking like he just got off the boat from Mars? Gotta have it.
It took a great deal of persuading to convince her that the snows and chilly evenings of the high country might not to our little friend’s liking. Being cold-blooded, after the first night he might not ever get moving again. “Well, I’ll keep him in my bed, then!” No honey, I love ya, but it ain’t happening.
“You’re the worst dad ever! Terrible! I will never hug you again!” “How about we stop for a popsicle on the way home?” Done deal.
With a great show of regret and a few tears he had been returned tenderly to his leafy resting spot, impassive, uncomplaining. Then the bare midriff, with the excess material gathered, with maybe a little bulge, around her torso. And as we rode, she was quiet. Too quiet.
We had spent the afternoon knocking around the West End, strolling leisurely along side-roads picking asparagus, taking in a couple shopping bags’ worth. We have our favorite stretches of road, usually with an irrigation ditch nearby, hitting the same spots every year, knowing we’re on the right track by the presence of smiling locals, waving from across the way, stooping occasionally, just like us, with their own bags of asparagus.
It’s regarded, like many activities involving my little partner, as a worthwhile CrossFit challenge, as invariably within 15 minutes a state of profound exhaustion is proclaimed, and all subsequent tasks, including hopping irrigation ditches and bending over to snap selected asparagus stalks, must be performed with a 50-pound squirming, giggling cargo on one’s neck, lest one be labeled the worst Dad ever, never to be hugged again, and terrible to boot.
From her lofty vantage, she became the Chief Locater, pointing out promising candidates along fence-lines, ever on the lookout for “World Champions” — big, fat cigars — reciting the facts she learned from a first-grade report. “Asparagus is grown the world over and comes in three colors: green, purple and white. White asparagus is achieved by mounding loose dirt on emergent stalks and blocking the sunlight. Asparagus can grow 10 inches in 24 hours. It is considered a super-food, rich in folic acid and B vitamins, promotes healthy cell growth, and as such is especially good for expectant mothers. It was revered in ancient Egypt, depicted in hieroglyphics. It is a natural antioxidant. And, it makes your pee smell funny!”
This is all well and good, but in my limited worldview it is prized marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette and rolled on the grill, or steamed, on toast, with too much butter and salt and a squeeze of lemon. Leftover asparagus is puréed with boiled potatoes and sautéed garlic for a wonderful and life-changing soup. Belly rules.
The ritual of collection is cherished as much as the repast, ambling, together, timeless Sunday afternoon, legs caressed by timothy and brome, hair tousled by the first warm wind, always the wind, far from the madding crowd.
By the time the Locater’s dissertation is complete, the bags are full, the back is sore and it is time to unwind with a bike ride on the way home. This where we found the little lizard, in the ponderosas and oaks along the flats of an escarpment overlooking a great canyon teeming with life, running water and birdsong, swarming insects backlit in golden sun, mountains and mesas in the distance floating free of the Earth.
Back at the truck, the bikes are loaded and the Boss remains strangely quiet. As we pull out of the lot, a glance in the mirror reveals her whispering to something cupped in her hands. The little toadnapper!
We have it out again, the ransom now two popsicles, and drive back up the road to the by-now-familiar scrub oak, the little fellow accepting without question the behavior of these shadowy giants, returned once again to his domain, where we assume he is bigger now and not in the belly of some bird, waiting out the cold months burrowed into the dirt, nostrils protruding, to emerge with warmer weather to eat his fill of passing ants.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
