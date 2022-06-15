The forest watched patiently as I struggled to reach the overlook.
The hike started with a steady incline and didn’t level out until a bench and view of the town below offered a temporary reprieve from the trek.
Cartilage kindling popping and crackling inside my knees fueled smokeless fires. Without water my mouthful of mucus needed emptied. Spitting over the ledge, I took the chance to sit down and ponder how small Telluride is, all alone out here, nestled into the mansion of the mountains.
This would be good high ground for putting out wildfires with a hail of hockers, I imagined. Townspeople uniting to fight the flames that destroy their homes by coughing up loogies sounds like a medieval fable. But that’s why they call it Phlegm Falls, so the local legend would go.
A group of hikers joined me at the rest stop before I could completely cover the town in spit. I made the awkward decision to pass them on the uphill after they were visibly struggling to keep a consistent pace ahead of me.
Their faces betrayed their mountain chic outfits. Stopping every 100 feet or so, I could sense the regret. They wanted me to pass them, as if I would stop my own death march and pull them from their misery. Don’t they know the trees see everything?
Panting and panicky, I became entrapped in this wilderness of mirrors. The closer the group came the more apprehension I could read from their body language. Tackling what they initially thought would be an easy stroll, they were now quickly falling down the food chain. The forest feasts on the weak and weary.
I had no desire to help the poor souls, so every time they stopped to huddle under the shade of an overhanging branch or suckle on their water bottles, I stopped. But the distance eventually lessened. I made my move during one of their breaks, right before a series of switchbacks that would surely crush their spirits started, and nodded so hard in a friendly manner that my neck popped.
Wearing headphones and sunglasses, I’ve always operated under the assumption that if my senses are satisfied, then I only exist within my own head and can hike with some sort of invisibility, forgoing the formalities of enthusiastically greeting every passerby with congenial words. But it’s impossible to ignore another human, no matter how aloof, in the wild.
I always feel like a fool talking to sweaty strangers, reaching into my bank of canned greetings and smiling until my lips start to split.
“How’s it going! Nice day!”
“Almost to the top!”
“Please, spit in my mouth! I’m parched!”
Avoiding a tail of newbies trudging along behind you like out-of-shape shadows seemed impossible on this particular day, so after fleeing the overlook I quickened my gait.
The aspens’ eyes watched, a freshly fallen tree resting across the trail an attempt to trip me up. Twigs cracked like bones nearby.
The story of a Colorado trail runner killing a mountain lion with his bare hands sounded impressive until it came out that the cat he choked had been a kitten. Any bigger and it would have surely slit his throat and made spaghetti of his innards.
I turned around, but didn’t see anything other than more bipedal beasts dressed in tight, sweat-wicking fabrics.
The hush of the breeze rustling through the leaves made the trees snicker. They’re laughing at us. The woods have always been alive.
In outrunning the maniacal copse, I took a hard right onto a trail I’d never been on before. The sound of rushing water told me I couldn’t be far from the waterfall where my cousin and I spread her mother’s ashes a little over a year ago. I knew I had to keep moving, so with her as my guide, I followed it.
Losing my footing on a ridge near the falls, I sprawled onto all fours to avoid slipping down the gulley, the forest’s eager gullet below perpetually wide open. Scrambling to my feet, bewildered and dehydrated, I slowly made my way to the base of the falls. The cool breeze welcoming my warm and worn-out body, I took off my headphones and sunglasses, before dipping my head under the freezing snowmelt.
I smiled and relaxed. If the forest claimed me now, I’d happily offer up my carcass as a carrion buffet for the earth and its creatures. I will not stay dead.
