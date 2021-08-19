DEAR EDITOR:
Though much of the country has reopened and 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the pandemic continues to be an ever-present part of life. With the Delta variant spiking cases in unvaccinated individuals and communities, COVID-19 is something that we are likely going to live with for some time.
Rural Colorado was hit hard by the pandemic. In addition to case counts and hospitalizations that decimated communities, a lack of care options and staffing shortages created significant problems when treating patients. Notably, in December 2020, a lone rural ER doctor was sidelined with COVID-19, which created a ripple effect and required a doctor from Texas to travel to the state and fill in, making clear the challenges that rural Coloradans face.
For the last decade, Colorado’s public health spending has remained relatively flat, only decreasing by 2 percent. As a result, rural hospitals and care facilities have often been forgotten, left with outdated equipment, staffing shortages, and an inability to treat some of the toughest cases, including the most severe COVID-19 cases. The lack of provider choices in these rural communities often forces residents to choose out-of-network doctors and disproportionately expose them to surprise medical bills.
For rural Coloradans, surprise billing continues to be an issue, with stories across the state exemplifying the threat to their economic security. One Evans man unexpectedly found himself on the hook for $140,000 following COVID treatment. A 21-year-old senior at the University of Colorado in Boulder was charged $96,377 for a meniscus surgery, including an additional $1,167 by an out-of-network surgical assistant despite the surgeon being in-network.
The problem of surprise billing is not limited just to Colorado. Over the last year, stories like these have popped up in every corner of the country, from patients being charged for COVID vaccines or tests that should be free or facing thousands of dollars of debt due to unknowingly seeing an out-of-network doctor. In fact, 35 percent of Americans have reported that they or a loved one have received a surprise bill.
Encouragingly, the federal government has taken steps to limit surprise billing. Legislation that was enacted at the end of 2020 will protect consumers from surprise billing beginning in 2022. Colorado similarly passed a law limiting surprise billing law that took effect in January 2020. But still, there is more that can be done.
Colorado has one of the strongest laws in the nation on the books, and the federal government is looking to replicate that success nationwide with the strong support of Senator Michael Bennet, who carried the federal measure in the Senate. However, when the federal measure goes live in 2022, there needs to be strong rules and oversight in place to protect consumers from surprise billing, and even with that, consumers will have to remain vigilant against hospitals that conduct financially toxic debt collection practices against patients, like lawsuits, home liens, and wage garnishments.
The fact of the matter is that this pandemic is not over. As vaccine rates slow in rural Colorado and case counts tick up, policymakers, both at the state and federal level, need to prioritize protecting these communities — both by ensuring that adequate care is available to them, as well as by preventing surprise bills that lead to crippling debt. To guarantee the health of all Coloradans, there must be a medical and insurance system that works for the most vulnerable.
San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper
Clear Creek County Commissioner Randy Wheelock
Grand County Commissioner Rich Cimino
Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter
County Commissioners Acting Together
