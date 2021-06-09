Welcome back, summer.

Summer arrives every year almost unexpectedly. It’s as if I dare not speak its name for fear the shyest season will run and hide. But here it is. June, the crown jewel of Telluride’s year. She’s everything I hoped and more. My legs are bare, the patio is in all its glory, and the flowerpots brim with color.
This summer has an extra touch of special to it, as our music festivals are returning after last year’s unwanted hiatus. The festivals were lined up at the red light, and as soon as it turned green, they each left long, smoking black rubber streaks on the pavement, so anxious were they to get back to work. Of all the businesses most impacted by the pandemic, it was the entertainment industry that suffered most. I, for one, am overjoyed to adorn myself in bohemian festival raiment, empty my pockets for a cold beer and let live music re-inhabit my cells. Our friends in festival offices and playing on the stage have been fallow for far too long.
I am fully aware that Bluegrass, with its reduced, daily capacity of under 3,000, is not what we’ve become accustomed to, but those of us who missed its first handful of years can experience it as it was when it was just a babe — small, intimate and folksy. I look forward to doing some blue tarp bingo. Even as I write, I feel unbridled gratitude for this welcome return to a rhythm that is entirely natural to me.
Another summer return is Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park. Yes, the resolute company, of which I am a member, mounted a pandemic production last summer, a true testament to its creativity and determination. But I, bound and determined to keep my contact with others to a bare minimum, chose not to audition. While it was a decision that I am confident was wisest at the time, it still gutted me, and disrupted the pattern of my summers spent memorizing lines in Elizabethan English, calling a bag of pretzels dinner and deepening the bonds I have with the wild band of creatives I call family. There are no people like show people.
This year we’re tackling the Scottish play of madness and murder, “Macbeth.” We had our first read-through this week. As I looked around the table at faces both new and familiar, I felt something akin to what I experienced when I first entered the valley 37 years ago — I’m home. These players, who range in age from pre-teen to card-carrying AARP-ers, are ready to make magic for you. We’ll be back on the main stage with you, our audience, nestled around us, gathered for a series of cool, July nights in a ritual as old as humankind itself — to tell you a story. Now that I’m back in the process, I realize how very much I missed it. All better now.
Another return, but one originally predicated on pandemic protocols, is that of the so-called parklets along Colorado Avenue. Created to offer dining and retail establishments greater capacity in the days of social distancing and ubiquitous face coverings, the increased outdoor accommodations make sense, given our glorious mountain summer weather. There is little better than dining al fresco, and each of the parklets is distinctly unique, reflecting the vibe of each business that built them. They’re pretty cool.
Summer in my amplified world means rock ’n’ roll road trips, and I’ve got a doozy waiting in the wings. A week after Shakespeare closes, I’m headed to the Holy Mother of All Venues, Red Rocks Amphitheater, to see The Black Crowes. The show was — broken record here — postponed last summer because you know why. I spent unholy amounts of money on the best tickets I could swing and am itching to drink deeply from the Crowes’ fierce catalogue of howling blues-rock. The excursion, I know, will leave me blessed and buzzing. And, you bet, feeling somewhat normal again.
After the sweet bijou that is the jazz festival in August, the summer’s musical denouement, Blues & Brews, will fill my cup to brimming. After many years of “I’m gonna,” my nephew finally said, “I bought tickets.” I can only imagine what he and his lady will think about the valley as it sings its summer aria. Burning days, apple crisp nights, smoking blues — heck, it might even snow. Bring it all on.
Welcome back, summer.
