An early morning begins to awaken as I sit here with a cup of coffee. Outside my window two elk are trying to cross the road along the Valley Floor to rejoin their herd that made it before a few cars prohibited them from following. I watch as they contemplate the proper time to try again. With each approaching vehicle they are frightened back away from the dangers of the road and these strange motorized things that are overtaking the peace of nature in which they exist. I wonder what they are thinking. I drum up a Far Side cartoon in my mind. One saying to the other, “Geez, George, these fast moving, loud things in our way sure are ruining the quiet of the morning. Yes, Ethel, too bad they are preventing us from joining the rest of the group for breakfast. But I saw one take out Bill one time and it was ugly. Guess we will just have to wait and make a run for it when the rush hour stops. Too bad those lazy humans can’t just use that bike path! Oh, here is an opening … run for it, honey!!!
I have to hope that one good thing that has come since this virus came upon us is the rest that Mother Earth was given while we were all locked in our homes. I like to think that the animals did have more freedom to roam. That the sky felt a breath of fresh air, the oceans had a moment to rest from added pollution, that the spring has brought new birth of all living things.
And I keep coming back to the theme I have based these past two months on — forgiveness. I have used this term to define how each day has been for me. A forgiveness of the self for any actions, thoughts and concerns that may have come up for me. It has been such a wave of emotions. Yet, if I remember to forgive myself for how I feel that day, then it is all okay. Should I listen to the news? Is it okay to enjoy a beautiful hike in nature when others are suffering? Should I get upset with my neighbor for the rant I saw posted on Facebook? How do we handle all of this?
No one knows. Absolutely no one knows. And that is why it is important to live in forgiveness for all of humanity. To not judge one another or get angry. That what we decide to do with our time is okay. Whether we reach out to loved ones one day or binge watch Netflix the next. Whether we eat a pint of ice cream or actually log onto a Zoom exercise class, it’s all okay.
My family has been quite productive during all of this. My parents, who are musicians, have taken this time to write and record song after song together. I often look forward to the new video they send from their living room jam sessions. It always has special meaning and joyous chords with a fun little ditty. My mom is just the cutest as she has my dad film her in front of the neighborhood pond filled with birds as she leads a meditative Tai Chi class, or yoga from her living room. These she posts to older clients who could use just a little movement and a few minutes of healthy breathing to keep their minds in a holistic space.
And my brother, well he just keeps adding to the playground that is their backyard by building new skate ramps for his three boys who are ripping skateboard soon-to-be-pros. All the while still running a daily take out restaurant with his wife who also offers the community healthy juice cleanses from her closed yoga studio.
As for me, well, I am truly in self-isolation, but am lucky to have a great support system with this amazing family as well as lovely friends. I have been volunteering, meditating, running and even camping a few times. I have taken this time to allow what is to just be. I can’t get too caught up in the endless thinking. It tends to go in circles. I truly hope that soon we can return to more of a normal life, whatever that may look like. But for now I will just wake before the sun, take the time to breathe and be grateful for the comforts of my home and beautiful town. I will plan an activity to get me outside. I will touch base with a loved one. I may bake a cake. And after I eat some of it I will forgive myself because there is no reason to not still live with intention of being kind to oneself. And to others. We all have no idea what everyone else’s story may be. So we must walk gently. These are trying times.
The elk finally made it to their herd. Two cars, one from each direction stopped to let them cross. We all share this world. Forgive, be kind, and always let the elk cross the road.
