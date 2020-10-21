DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Keller Gilliland, and this year I am doing a theater mentorship program with Collin Sullivan for high school credit. The reason that I chose the topic of the arts and theater is because the arts have always been very interesting to me. Ever since I was very small, I have been working to achieve my goal of being the best actor that I can be. I have not quite achieved these goals yet, but I am truly working on it. Through multiple performances and many fun experiences, the theater has also become a place where I can express myself in any way that I want to through different characters. To me, the theater itself is a sanctuary; it's where people go to live their life without the pressing burdens of the outside world. Whenever you step into a theater, you aren't just going to see a show, you are escaping from the world that pulls you back, whether the performance makes you laugh or cry, it's all the same, you are escaping from the world. That is why I choose to be an actor.
Keller Gilliland
Telluride High School
