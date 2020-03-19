As we shelter in place, many of us doing so alone. While we’re physically apart, there are still ways to be together. Watching movies at home can brighten our day and you can still do it with your friends. Netflix Party is a great way watch a film with other people at the same time. You need Google Chrome but it’s a pretty simple process to set-up and invite others to watch with you. Agreeing on the film … well, that’s the hard part!
You can also simply call a friend and have them stay on the line or use WhatsApp (which I fondly call What’s Up), Zoom or Skype. My sisters and I like to use Facebook Messenger to get some face time, but you can also use Facetime for iPhone/iPad users. Choose a favorite film from your childhood — you know, the one with lines you can quote verbatim. It’s an immune system boost as you enjoy the endorphins produced by the shared laughter.
Another fun way to share alone time is to read the same book. This may take a little coordination but many people have stacks of unread books at home. I just finished reading “Little Fires Everywhere” so that I can watch the new series on Hulu featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Perhaps you’d like to get some friends to share that experience? You could start or join a virtual book club, take an online class together, or watch a cooking tutorial. Better yet, make a meal and set your open laptop at the other end of the dining table and share a meal! If someone has a birthday, why not set up a group chat so you can sing happy birthday?
Do you have a library card? Did you know that you can download movies from Hoopla for free? This is helpful for those without streaming services or places like here in the mountains with sometimes spotty WiFi. You might have to venture out to catch a signal, perhaps in a parking lot of your favorite business. Then download the Hoopla app, enter your library card number and find a movie, series or audiobook to download. Head home to your comfy couch and enjoy. Wilkinson Public Library has all kinds of online resources to share as do most libraries. Check it out.
Is there a DVD player at your house? We may not have the luxury of a Red Box to drive to, but it’s fun to pull out DVDs to watch. I got to see “Joe vs The Volcano”for the first time and there were some scenes in that kitchy film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan that could be fresh-framed and made into paintings. Beautiful cinematography. And if the CGI is dated, seeing the young actors looking so beautiful and young was a pleasure. Now is a good time to revisit a classic or share a family movie that the kids may not have seen. Sharing a favorite film is a wonderful way to connect.
There are exercise classes streaming and lots of celebrities and musicians singing songs for you on social media. We’re all trying to find ways to boost our spirits. This is a stressful time but it can also be a good time to relax, refresh and take stock of your life. Learn something new, tackle that project you’ve been putting off or start a huge puzzle with your family.
Let’s come out of this strong, healthy and ready to tackle the challenges ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.