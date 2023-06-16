The Mesa, the place I call home, offers an offbeat lifestyle and harbors a motley crew of interesting neighbors. It is a high-mountain mesa at 9,000 feet that looks out at the Sneffels Wilderness part of the Northern San Juans.
It is a ponderosa-aspen forest with seasonal wildflowers like wild iris, Indian paintbrush and in early spring the purple pasque flower. One can glimpse the occasional bear and the likes of deer, fox, coyote, marmots, Kaibab squirrels and flocks of birds. There are wide open meadows of tall grass in the summer, and cattle ranches checker the landscape. Four-wheeling invite summer Jeepers to kick up dust as they climb towards adventure, and in autumn hunters can be found scoping out the local talent.
A spattering of fulltime residents dwell in log homes under the cover of the forest. You can catch a harvest moon if you time it right, and the sunsets are known to light the sky on fire.
One thing you won’t see on the mesa are electrical wires because folks lean away from the grid towards solar energy.
I have been lucky enough to have had many wonderful experiences on the mesa. Such as skipping along a trail through an aspen grove in the fall, as the yellow and orange leaves flutter to the ground like golden coins. Or on my hands and knees crawling through the forest picking arnica flowers for healing salves, that we slather on overworked muscles during the winter months. My favorite times are romping across open fields through thickly scented sage brush, while ducking under the scrub oak to take in the vast scenery. On a clear day, you can see past the Abajo Mountains in Utah all the way to the Henries out by Lake Powell — over 200 miles as a crow flies.
The mesa is one of the most photographed areas in southwest Colorado. The fields full of golden mule’s ears and purple lupine flowers have made the spread of magazines. During the fall, I’ve counted over 50 cars along our 2-mile stretch of road snapping shots of the fiery blur of aspens. Once I spoke with one of these photographers, he had left Utah at dawn and driven here to catch the leaves on the mesa turning at precisely the right time.
The glorious views from Last Dollar Road have been plastered on calendars for decades. The alpine glow hitting the snowy mountains have stopped more than one traveler on his way over the pass. When I first met my partner, I went to a farmers’ market to find a gift. A vendor was there peddling a photo of a herd of cattle grazing in a pasture a couple miles from where I now live. I wondered what it is that makes so many want to photograph this place.
Over the years, I have come to realize a better question is: Why isn’t everyone photographing this extraordinary spot? It is truly breathtaking.
As popular as this mesa seems to be during certain times of the year, the winter brings everything to a screeching halt. There isn’t any winter access on our end of the mesa. This means that if you want to make this place a year around home, you either ski, walk or snowmobile to your place. Otherwise, you leave. In one sense it makes getting home a whole lot harder, but it also brings peaceful isolation to the space. I have listened as storms blow in from the cozy protection of my bed covers, or heard the settling of the snow from my porch.
I have howled with the yelping of coyotes on long winter nights. I have risen in the morning to find elk-shaped snow angels outside my house, where a herd bedded down on a moonlit night. These priceless moments are the gift of toughing out the winter.
The mesa folks are aware of how graced they are to live in this sacred spot and tend to be very protective of it. The road isn’t plowed, because ultimately the wind is a mother up here blowing drifts across the way that stay until spring. But closer to the truth, it’s in the best interest of the overall experience to have limited access.
Although, progress has found its way up on the mesa over the years. The ruggedness seems to weed out the less than determined individuals. Mother Nature delivers harsh temperatures along with deep blankets of snow in the winter, followed by spring winds exposing her muddy disposition.
The short window for summer has everyone scrambling to take it all in. Autumn brings hope of an Indian summer, but an early season storm squall scatters most folks to warmer climates.
Mesa-living is not always inviting, but the hardy souls who make it their home are in for a meaningful experience with nature. It is sometimes an in-your-face experience, but guaranteed to be authentic. It leaves you feeling alive and delivers a sense of presence. It is not for the faint of heart, but for those willing to go the distance, a sense of intimacy with Pachamama is the reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.