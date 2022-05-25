DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Community has always been supportive and inspiring towards the young students in this community. There is an endless sense of compassion and motivation that is throughout this town and the Telluride Philanthropy Club affiliated with the Telluride High School is feeling the gratitude of the locals who are supporting our mission.
Every year, local non-profits apply for our grant, and this year we feel honored to be able to support KOTO radio, Second Chance Humane Society, San Miguel Resource Center, and The Basin Clinic. This year our mission was to support non-profits in our region in medical and emergency services. We deeply know that all of these organizations are contributing to make the lives of our community better. We thank you for your dedication and hard work.
Most of all, we are grateful for The Telluride Education Foundation, The Telluride Foundation, and Just for Kids for matching all of the money Philanthropy club raised this year. Without their help, we would not be able to fund these organizations in the way we did. THS Philanthropy Club raised a total of $2,000, matched by TEF’s Experiential Grant, enabling students to give $4,000. We appreciate you believing in this town and supporting the next generation of philanthropists in Telluride by teaching Philanthropy Club what it means to give. Your compassion means the world to us. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Jen Morgan and Heather Rosen
Telluride Philanthropy Club
