DEAR EDITOR:
I wanted to personally commend the Telluride 4th of July Parade Committee for its outstanding efforts on behalf of this town’s biggest and oldest event. This committee of six organizes and stages this extravaganza, beginning in February with the request for the F16 flyover. Yes, that flyover we love so much and depend on doesn’t magically happen. Paperwork must be filed every year and work its way through the proper channels in the government. This volunteer effort on behalf of the Colorado National Guard was scheduled on July 3, once all requests were received and a route designed. The July 12 Daily Planet article showcasing the beloved flyover failed to mention how this occurs or who made it happen. Now you know. It’s been this way for 16 years, since the incorporation of the nonprofit entity, The Telluride 4th of July Parade Committee.
On the morning of July 4, as we celebrate are independence, people from all over come to Telluride and Mountain Village to be part of “The Best Small Town Parade in America.” Even as this parade grows in number and stature, we are proud that it retains that “small town” vibe, where the community comes out in droves to watch or participate in this celebration. Businesses flourish and happiness abounds.
Please congratulate our committee — Jim Denny, Erica Gioga, John Hopkins, Roger Young and Charles Cramer — when you see them and ask how you can be involved.
Susan Cramer
Parade Committee President
