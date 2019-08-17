With a busy river season winding down, the area’s waterways swollen this year with snowmelt from a glorious winter, gear is cleaned, organized and readied for storage.
Dry bags are emptied of musty T-shirts and swimming trunks, aired out and folded. Dried mud from various rivers of the Four Corners is sponged out of the recesses of the raft.
The river kitchen, kept in a large plastic bin called the Action Packer, is in a state of upheaval, having hosted many a fine meal around the campfire, where preparation and consumption, after long, sunny days on the water, is perhaps attended with more gusto than the cleaning. As dishes, pots and pans are given a proper washing in the house kitchen, stocks of cups and cutlery are replenished, forks and spoons being notorious wanderers.
One bowl of note is MIA, an enameled tin bowl/plate, white within and blue below, with a black rim, stamped on the bottom with its country of origin, a place that no longer exists. In pale white letters is stenciled: “Made in Yugoslavia.”
The bowl was found buried in the black sand of a beach on the west side of Santorini in October 1984, near the end of a mountain bike tour of Europe that started in Ireland, brought us south through various countries to Greece, following warm weather, and ended, after a winter of skiing in Switzerland, on the wide, cobbled sidewalk of Avenue de General LeClerc in Paris.
Whenever it is extracted from the Action Packer, an inordinate flush of memories is elicited, from a trip that was exciting and empowering: Rain-shrouded castles in the north, harvesting mussels from the festooned rocks of Cashel Bay, an old drunk geezer in the pub asking, gesturing with a great hooked claw of a hand, if we Yanks had any of that “wacky tobaccy;” some young bum trying to make off with our chianti while we slept on the marble entry to the train station in Venice; dancing to the Rolling Stones at a bar on Aegina and getting tossed out of the next one when my buddy refused to surrender his bottle of Ouzo; cliff jumping on Crete; the serenade of the singing donkeys of Pisidia, clothes on the line on the deck of the apartment we rented, writing letters home, old ladies picking snails out of the trees in the olive groves; getting caught stealing a bunch of grapes outside Hania while dreadfully hungover from Retsina, all the while with sketchbooks in tow, unsure of the winter’s destination, having no money left for airfare home, eyes wide open.
Then on to Yugoslavia, where the bloodbath of the ’90s was foretold, with disparate states cobbled together in the aftermath of WWII and personalities in charge strong enough to keep the Bosnians and Croatians and Serbians divided, the flames of old grievance fanned, in the vacuum left by the death of the one personality strong enough to keep them, for a while, united, in the face of Russian aggression: Marshall Tito.
With the blue and white tin plate tucked into panniers, we rode the train north through Montenegro, where old men walked their pigs on leashes in the evening rain much like one would a pet dog; where at the stations we were charged an exorbitant price for mediocre cabbage soup, and resorted to subsisting on sardines, which by comparison tasted luxurious; a group of be-shawled and whiskered women in black burst into our compartment and proceeded to unashamedly gas us with the noxious by-product of their garlic habit, forcing us to vent by opening the window, whereupon they slammed it shut, scowling, an ugly battle ensuing, the window slammed open and shut repeatedly, curses in Serbo-Croatian and cowboy flung back and forth until we capitulated and fled to the relative comfort of the sweet-smelling baggage car, being kicked awake eventually by the conductor.
Through gray and drab Beograd we continued, square apartment buildings huddled together, sterile, uninspired, bespeaking a bleak future. We had made some friends down south who were from there. They gave us the address of one Karim Babic, who lived in Ljubljana. We stayed with him for a week, his mother reading our fortunes in the leaves of our breakfast tea — “You will receive a letter!” — and watching Karim practice with the national junior rugby team. Guitar was played in an old square with some locals, one of whom played Dire Straits with gusto, another of whom, in his enthusiasm while clapping for a rendition of “The Ballad of John Hardin,” keeled over drunkenly and lay in the gutter, completely done in.
Our first dinner in town was at a riverside restaurant called The Black Cat, where we ordered quatre-saison pizzas, each with an egg in the middle, sunny-side up, and a pint of hearty red ale on the side. Each dinner, with beer, cost 83 cents. I remember wishing I wasn’t already full so I could order a second. Old ladies at the farmers market jostled each other among the bins of onions and paprikas for the privilege of knitting us heavy wool sweaters, affordable even on our paltry budget. At our farewell, autumn colors muted by mist, our new friends cheered when we flung our near-worthless drachma coins onto the railroad tracks.
Into the Alps, then, and on many adventures across the West in the years hence, the blue and white plate has been a constant companion. It has been loved, in the way we irrationally love inanimate objects, because they remind us of the time from which they came, the life that they embody, the hopes that were held close. It is out there, somewhere, that silly plate, floating in the ether, or perhaps, fittingly, buried in the sand of some beach in a remote canyon. The memories remain.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
