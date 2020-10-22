DEAR EDITOR:
We are writing to offer our gratitude to the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their assistance in our recent home purchase in Lawson Hill. Like many families, we have been on the search for the ideal home in which to grow our Telluride roots. We found just the home in Lawson Hill over the summer and were encouraged by numerous local Realtors to apply to the First Time Homebuyers Assistance Fund. The professionals working for TAR quickly accomodated our request, in spite of the record setting summer their members were experiencing. We feel very fortunate to live in a place of such beauty and significance in times like these and it was very much appreciated that other hard working locals dedicated their time and resources to help a family like ours.
Emelie, Ryan, Hattie, and Hank
Lawson Hill
