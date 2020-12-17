When I pack to come home for the holidays every year, I always make myself remove at least three outfits of “street clothes” that I added the first time around. Jeans? Don’t need those. Realistically, I will wear ski clothes or pajamas 90 percent of the time. I need the extra space for the wine, tea and chocolate that I bring back for my parents.
Even in 2020, coming home wasn’t so different in that sense. Yes, there was the almost empty international flight, the two-week self-isolation, and two COVID-19 tests (only because my sample leaked and the lab couldn’t test the first one). Although I am very grateful that I no longer have to wear a mask around my parents, I basically would only hang out with three friends at home, and all of our favorite activities are outside and inherently socially distanced.
True to form, I have worn the cashmere sweaters and jeans that I brought back to Colorado exactly zero times. I am writing this column in a gray Patagonia fleece and gray sweatpants that I bought from a Walmart in Wisconsin when I was 13. Paris might have improved my fashion sense, but while in Colorado, I will never change.
One evening this fall, before France’s second lockdown took effect on Oct. 30, I went to dinner with my roommate and three of our French friends. Sipping wine on the outdoor terrasse, the three Parisienne women had a very heated debate about whether it was appropriate to wear pajamas or sweatpants when running out in the morning to get croissants from the boulangerie on your block.
“Jamais, jamais, jamais (never, never, never),” Mathilde insisted. Valentine was the opposite. Going down the block in the morning was fine. She did it often.
My roommate is from Brooklyn. As Americans, we are very familiar with “lax” clothing rules. Leggings and running shorts used to comprise the majority of my wardrobe. So during this debate, we just looked at each other and laughed.
During the second week of reconfinement, Morgane (the third friend from that evening) tweeted out a survey, asking people if they were “pour or contre” running errands in pajamas.
Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of responses were positive. Morgane tested it out herself.
“Well, I did, and not only did I look stylish, but I was definitely not the only one who had this idea,” she tweeted.
The pandemic and the resulting restrictions have profoundly affected many aspects of social and cultural norms across the world. Young Parisians going shopping in pajamas might not seem like a huge shift, but in a country with a rigid set of unspoken etiquette rules, this made an impression on me — especially as an American who sometimes still struggles to fit into the seemingly immalleable mold of women in France.
Yet, this pajama phenomenon was just the most recent reminder that my perceived idea of the “acceptable French woman” is really much more flexible than perpetuated in the media and American pop culture. In the two and a half years since I’ve been in Paris, France is undergoing an exciting new wave of feminism. This movement aims to be inclusive of a spectrum of people, particularly those who identify as LGBTQIA+. There has been a broad push to include more diverse voices and shift France away from its traditional “white feminist” roots.
There is still a long way to go. France has one of the highest rates of femicide in western Europe, and reports of domestic violence increased by 30 percent during the first eight-week lockdown this spring. One only needs to rewatch the clips from this summer of white male journalists cutting off Rokhaya Diallo, an anti-racism activist, journalist and feminist, to see that women — particularly Black women — are still often invalidated, even when they are experts in their fields.
Meanwhile, the city of Paris got fined almost $110,000 for hiring too many women for senior management positions. A 2012 law stipulates that no more than 60 percent of one gender be appointed to these jobs within a given year. Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the first woman to serve as Paris’ mayor, said she was happy to pay, although she called the fine “absurd.” Hidalgo’s 2018 appointments were an attempt to rectify the gender imbalance in senior positions.
Across France, women still occupy only about 31 percent of senior Civil Service positions, according to 2018 data. Although President Emmanuel Macron promised to prioritize women’s rights and gender equality, activists say that the president has fallen short.
Contrary to the absurdities perpetuated by the hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” most of the Parisiennes I know are not stick thin models who skip lunch in lieu of cigarettes and Sancerre or whose families own chateaux in Champagne. (Disclaimer: My roommate’s mom does live in Champagne, her home is styled after cabins in Wisconsin and Minnesota northwoods).
As a foreigner who has chosen to make Paris my home, I am grateful for the complex, diverse and powerful women who live in this city. It might be fun to celebrate the end of my self-isolation by binge-watching “Emily in Paris” on the couch with my parents while drinking Côtes du Rhône, but I am glad the series does not reflect my reality.
Still, the sweatpants will be staying in Colorado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.