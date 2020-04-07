DEAR EDITOR:
With our schools closed and families sheltering in place, we want to remind everyone that you can still participate in the 2020 Census. I filled ours out this week, and it is a pretty straightforward process. Those of us with PO Boxes don't have the 'number' they ask for, but that doesn't hold up the process. You do need to know your physical address though.
If you have a few minutes, please take the time to complete the 2020 Census. It is available online and via your telephone. You don’t have to wait for someone to knock on your door, or for a census form to be delivered to your home address. You can complete the census by visiting www.my2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020. I did it. It's easy - and it's important to our region to have an accurate count.
The census is more important than ever so that our communities receive the funding we need!
Con nuestras escuelas cerradas y las familias refugiadas en su lugar, queremos recordar a todos que todavía pueden participar en el Censo 2020. Yo llene la de nosotros esta semana, y fue un proceso muy directo. Nosotros que témenos, PO Boxes no témenos el ‘numero’ que ellos preguntando, pero eso no sostiene el proceso. Pero si tienes que saber su dirección física.
Si tienes algunos minutos, por favor tome el tiempo en completar el cenco 2020. está disponible en línea y por teléfono. No tienes que esperar a que alguien toque a tu puerta, o a que se entregue un formulario censal a tu domicilio. Puedes completar el censo visitando www.my2020census.govo llamando al 844-330-2020.Yo lo hice. Fue fácil - y es importante para nuestra región para tener una cuenta actual.
¡El censo es más importante que nunca para que nuestras comunidades reciban la financiación que necesitamos!
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.