DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their generous assistance in purchasing my first home. As beautiful as the Telluride area is, cost of living can be a strain. The First Time Homebuyers Assistance Fund will be an immense help as I look to make this small house my home.
Affordable housing is hard to come by, and this incredible program is helping locals stay local. The program itself is a testament to how amazing this community is and makes me feel fortunate to be a part of it. Many thanks to Robyn Pale, Mier Esch and all the members of TAR for their generous contribution.
Riley Irwin
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.