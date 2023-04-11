DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing this letter to express my sincerest gratitude towards the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR). Through their First Time Homebuyers Grant, I was very fortunate to receive a generous award of assistance to go towards my remaining closing costs and moving expenses. Words cannot describe how appreciative I am of their support and kindness. I am over the moon to make my dream of owning my first home a reality. I feel very blessed to live in such a welcoming and supportive community where financial assistance is a possibility for those looking to purchase their first home. I encourage all potential future first-time homebuyers to apply for the First Time Homeowners Grant, as it truly is life-changing. Thank you again TAR, from the bottom of my heart, for helping make my home in the mountains a reality.
Shannon Farley
Telluride
