I wrote an email to a friend who's persuaded by QAnon conspiracy theories, encouraging him to take a little time out from watching the downfall of civilization as we know it. He wrote back to say the only downfall he was seeing is the downfall of evil, and he's never been happier or more optimistic. If you aren't familiar with the gospel according to Q let me catch you up. Society is dysfunctional because the people in charge are evil. Apart from fixing things so that all the wealth goes to them, they indulge themselves in peculiar extracurricular activities like molesting children, worshiping Satan and occasional cannibalism. Donald Trump is the greatest threat to their power. He's on to them, and as president he was able to expose them and take away everything they've taken from us. Q himself is a shadowy figure who purports having inside knowledge of Trump's secret mission. He communicates with his followers across the internet through 4chan and 8chan. My friend regularly sends me YouTube links where I can familiarize myself with all the news from the Q perspective. If you buy their perspective, nothing you see from mainstream sources can be trusted. I don't watch them, but I appreciate the effort to “inform” me. I just enjoy their titles. It's nonsense. Jan. 6 proved it's dangerous nonsense, but I'm not going to persuade him. I rarely try.
It was QAnon conspiracy theories, and not white supremacy, that electrified a fair number of the crowd that came out to hear Donald Trump speak on the morning of Jan. 6. The same ideas animated much of the violence afterward. How many of either crowd, inside and outside the Capitol, were actual Q followers? That's a guess at this point, but we can see that their influence was instrumental in all that happened. A mob of devoted patriots could not certify the last election in Trump's favor, but by storming the Capitol they could stop the vote destined to go against them. This would go down in history with other acts of people taking power; the Boston tea party, Harper's Ferry, the Greensboro sit-in. At least, that's the way they saw it. Far from insurrectionists, they saw their role as a crucial last stand in favor of their image of America and against tyranny.
To say that storming the Capitol was counterproductive to all the interests of this movement is an understatement. The same power circles they so despise are even more in charge. Their authority is growing. The Republican congress members and Senators who gave hope to insurrectionists face career-ending backlash. How do you think Ted Cruz would do in a race against Beto O'Rourke today? If the last election were held now, how would the Republican Party fare? Is the press more likely to promote one party over the other than before Jan. 6? Are they any more committed to neutrality or objectivity?
You'd be surprised at how little QAnon true believers care. There's a touch of “let it all burn down and God will sort it out” nihilism in their thinking. That's nothing new to Millenialist movements in general. You can trace it from the Bar Kokhba rebellion in ancient Judea to Jonestown and Waco in the last century. Once across the Rubicon of embracing us versus them thinking, and the ever popular good versus evil paradigm, there's little to hold you back.
But there's a lot of that sort of Manichaeism going around. I see it every day on my Facebook feed. It also comes from the left. That's not to say it hasn't lodged itself among a large proportion of the right. I'm just commenting on my particular Facebook experience where it's become acceptable to demonize and stigmatize the right, and condemn them as evil racists. The temptation to consider all Trump voters as racist is too great to resist for some. That's 74 million Americans! We were increasingly polarized before COVID-19 and antiracism protests, but 2020 soared polarization into warp speed.
How do we get out of this when every institution (particularly internet platforms) seem bent on driving the wedge still further? The answer is relatively simple. Stop thinking tribally. Judge yourself, not others. Become a bridge builder wherever there's an opportunity. Put this into practice and you'll find those opportunities multiplying. Remember that each generation swam in its own sea of folly peculiar to its time, and ours is no different. Acknowledge you're vulnerability to error. It's part of being human. Get over yourself. Grant to others the benefit of the doubt. I hesitate to say that's the only way out, but it's the surest, and most accessible to all. Blessed are the peacemakers.
