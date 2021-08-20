DEAR EDITOR:
Dear TSD families, this message is to inform you of changes we will make to our COVID protocols starting Monday, Aug. 23, as well as an explanation of why we are changing those protocols.
Our current COVID protocols strongly encourage mask use for vaccinated students and staff in grades 7-12, and state that unvaccinated people should wear a mask. Starting Monday, Aug. 23, all grade 7-12 students and staff will be required to wear masks. All other protocols will remain the same. The mask requirement for grades 7-12 will remain in place for two weeks, while we watch the county data and gather data from our district COVID testing. At that point we will re-evaluate and decide whether to continue with a mask requirement, or not.
San Miguel County put out a public health alert Thursday evening that details a spike in wastewater treatment data, as well as high incidence and positivity rates. This follows the past week (plus) of increased positive cases in the community. We have been following the data for the past several weeks, realizing that we may need to change our protocol, and we have now reached that point. Please do not think this is a decision that is made lightly. I will share several points below:
We do not want anyone to have to wear masks. Being in classrooms over the past two days, it is clear to me that children learn better without masks. We know, beyond any doubt, that children learn better when they are in school.
The level of transmission in our community has reached a point where we are in danger of outbreaks that may cause school closure. We need to do everything we can to keep that from happening. One of our neighboring districts, while admittedly different than our district, has just gone remote for 10 days due to illness and positive cases.
With a “strongly encouraged” protocol in place for the past two school days, only a small minority in grades 7-12 have actually worn masks.
It is disheartening and frustrating that we are in this situation. It is disheartening and frustrating that we are still dealing with the impacts of COVID in our schools. It is disheartening and frustrating that the impact of community behavior (locally and globally) once again falls on our children. Masking in school will decrease spread in our schools, but by itself it cannot decrease spread in our community. Please help us do that!
It is entirely heartening and wonderful that our children are in school, and we will do everything we can to keep it that way.
Sincerely,
John Pandolfo
Superintendent
Telluride R-1 School District
