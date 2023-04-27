My kids were teasing me recently, saying that the only things I ever talk about are hydration and feelings.
“Hydration and feelings…that’s it?”
“Pretty much,” was their reply. And then: “But it’s OK, Mom, that’s just you.”
This tidbit of self-knowledge came my way in the middle of our five month exploration of Japan and Southeast Asia, a trip that thrust our family of four (myself, my husband, our 16-year-old son and our 12-year-old daughter) into a solid five months of near ‘round the clock togetherness. No wonder my kids had gathered some significant insight into my personality, after all, we’d spent nearly half a year in each other's presence 24 hours a day and seven days a week. We’d lived in a minuscule ski-bum apartment, whizzed through the countryside on bullet trains, negotiated bathroom space in tiny hotel rooms, jumped off boats and paddled to remote surf breaks and sweated together on rainforest jungle trails. And while we were no strangers to this kind of close-proximity (sailboat living had taught us well), this was the first time we’d traveled as a family with teenagers, bigger kids with bigger personalities, not to mention bigger needs for independence and autonomy.
Suffice it to say, this trip had its share of ups and downs, head-banging bumps in the road as well as blissfully smooth patches. Whether it was attempting to translate a menu in Japan, navigating the language barrier with a cab driver in Hong Kong, searching for a hotel in Taiwan or a laundromat in Malaysia, our crew was in perpetual learning mode, and the opportunity to grow and expand in that way alongside our children was probably the very best part of the whole experience. When we would get stumped by something, we would work as a team to figure it out. And when our kids saw my husband and I get confused or frustrated, they learned that their parents are not infallible and that mistake-making is not to be feared. With every challenge we encountered along the way, I saw my family grow in confidence and in our ability to stay calm while problem solving — in my mind, that just may be the most valuable lesson of them all.
OK, so, back to hydration and feelings. Guilty as charged, I guess I do push water on everyone fairly constantly. The way I see it, water makes everything better, whether you’re drinking it or floating in it. Water is the best! And the feelings thing, well, they were right about that, too. I am a big-time feeler, and few things spark emotion in me more than traveling with my family. I have a deep appreciation for all of the differences, big and small, that we encounter while traveling, the delicious quirks and cultural contrasts that we observe along the way. Experimenting with language makes me giddy with excitement, even when I fail miserably, as I did so often on this trip. Trying exotic new foods fills me with such joy that I am practically apoplectic. Meeting scores of new people while traveling are beautifully human experiences that I cherish. I love talking with people, learning from them and hearing their stories. On this trip I made connections with fellow ski-team parents, with servers and clerks, with surf guides, little kids, elderly hotel owners and random people on city streets. Wherever we went, strangers made us feel welcome and generously shared their stories. Making these kinds of connections always left me awash in gratitude.
My strongest feelings are ignited by observing my children experience the world. In Hakuba, I blinked back tears of anxiety and pride as I watched our kids leave for their first day on a Japanese ski team, an intimidating leap that they took with gusto, even though it was scary as hell. (When we cheered them on at competitions, ours were the only English-speaking shouts amid the crowd.) And when we were in Manila, I watched my children struggle with feelings of terrible anguish and helplessness from the overwhelming poverty and suffering they witnessed there. Hud and Viv woke up to the harsh realities of the world on this trip, and lost a bit of their innocence as a result. My mama-heart was crushed by their sadness, but then I reminded myself: this is the whole package of foreign travel, it’s painful and it’s real. It’s not a resort vacation and we don’t want it to be. There was an upside, though, to staring those kinds of injustices in the face — it spurred us all to take action. That’s a subject for a whole other column.
We’ve been back in Telluride for three days, and I’m just scratching the surface of processing all that we experienced on our adventures in Asia. My family is already settling back into familiar routines of work, school, packing lunches and walking the dog. Living here in this crazily beautiful box canyon, sometimes it’s easy to forget that there’s a mind-bogglingly enormous world out there, one that’s filled with such intense humanity and hurt, compassion and complexity. As humans on this earth, we are tiny pieces of a giant jigsaw puzzle, each unique, all essential, and most of all, we are vitally connected. Traveling is a gift that teaches you about the world, but also about yourself and where your passions and priorities lie. Yes, hydration and feelings are among my passions and they are important — because the baseline there is love.
