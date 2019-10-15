DEAR EDITOR:
I'm writing a follow-up to my sister-in-law's letter from last week regarding Rep. Scott Tipton's Oct. 1 listening session in Ouray.
I would also like to thank Tipton for his time in coming to speak to us in Ouray County. It was heartening to see folks from all over the Western Slope at the meeting, to give the representative their thoughts about regionally relevant issues currently in front of the House. And like Liza, I'd like to thank him for his support of public lands protection, as demonstrated by his draft Colorado Recreation Enhancement Conservation (REC) Act. Many of us in the region have been working tirelessly to get one version or another of the San Juan Wilderness Act passed for over a decade now, so while I'm baffled that Tipton hasn't supported it before now, it is indeed gratifying to see him finally doing just that.
Yet, like Liza, I would like to urge the representative to listen to his constituents and co-sponsor/support the incredibly comprehensive and well vetted Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, introduced earlier this year by Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse. The House Natural Resources Committee has already passed the CORE Act, so it would be incredible for Tipton to set aside partisan differences and cast his support for this historic legislation as it moves forward in Congress.
As Ridgway's mayor, I flew to D.C. with about a half dozen other elected officials and several interested citizens last spring with the express purpose of getting Tipton and Gardner to step up and support the CORE Act. While Gardner couldn't even find the time to meet with us, Tipton did, which was much appreciated. Though the representative expressed concerns that the legislation had not been properly vetted, the fact is, county and municipal governments from every county impacted by the CORE Act have expressed their support in writing, as have many businesses and even an energy company or two. I believe it's time for Tipton to do the same.
John Clark
Ridgway
