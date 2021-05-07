TALES OF AN EARLY PIONEER
I concluded the memoirs of L.G. Denison in last week’s column. Another early pioneer whose memoirs were in this collection was L.A. York, whose date of birth and death is unknown. Both men give us a view of life during the early and hard days of Telluride and San Miguel County — what men and women they must have been!
From Ouray, the stage “backtracked” several miles, via Dallas, the junction point. Instead of a Concord coach, they used an open spring wagon, drawn by four horses, the roads being a combination of mud and snow, depending on the altitude. It was a cloudy day, with occasional flurries of snow and sleet, and especially cold and disagreeable on the Dallas Divide. Fellow passengers that day were Chas. F. Painter and his brother-in-law, George Rohwer. Charlie was county clerk of San Miguel County, and through all these years has made his home in Telluride, loved and honored by his townsmen, prominent in Masonic and insurance circles even beyond his beloved Colorado. Mr. Rohwer lost his life while a member of a rescue party at the time of the Silver Bell snow slide.
It was an early evening when we reached Telluride, and I was unable to get a good idea of its size or situation, the dim lights revealing a street four to five blocks long, bordered with rough lumber fronted business houses, sidewalks of uneven construction, and all covered with a mantle of snow. After a refreshing night’s sleep I was out early, curious to see waiting. Words are inadequate to express my feelings when I got my first view of the encircling mountains, which rose from heavily wooded slopes to heights above timberline, several peaks being hidden behind the storm-swept clouds. Man’s crude architecture, as displayed in the slab-fronted business section, was made beautiful by the reflected beauty of Nature’s gigantic U-shaped bowl forming the mountain park in which the embryo camp was nestled. I loved it then and I still cherish its memories.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, May 13, 1976
‘Tiny’ KOTO Refreshing”
You can always judge the popularity of a newspaper column by the amount of mail it receives. Now and then I receive something refreshing.
The other day I received a little newspaper from an equally little radio station called KOTO-FM. You’ve never heard of it? Neither had I. It is in the distant mountain town of Telluride, Colo., and KOTO isn’t large. Neither is it powerful. But it certainly is different.
KOTO, you see, is owned by the people of the community. They chipped in and helped build it, and they continue to support it by opening their pocketbooks. The city government bought the broadcasting equipment; the county government allowed enough money ($1,250) to operate the station for a year; the Miners’ Union donated studio and office space, and so on.
I don’t recall ever hearing of a station like KOTO. For instance, anybody in town can be on the radio. “Everyone, it seems, wants to be a DJ,” the newsletter says. “And nearly everyone, it seems, is one. We’ve got over 30 DJs on the air now, and there will be more soon. If you wanna be one, ya gotta keep on pestering our general manager until he assigns you a show, or tells you to go away. (Nobody has ever been told to go away.)
And so it goes in faraway Telluride, a town of young people and visionary older people who couldn’t care less how it’s done in the big city.
News? Of course! Just stop by the radio station and read your news story over the air. KOTO even covers the city fathers. Lots of stations cover council meetings, but KOTO puts the whole thing on live. “All the drama, excitement and tedium of the Town Board is broadcast.
Special programs? You bet! The Medicine Man Show features Dr. Harris, the local practitioner of the healing arts; the Ride Board Show lists free transportation to the outside word; The Plant Show has Barbara telling you about growing things, and Brother Al’s Religion is KOTO’s religious program.
There’s lots of music too. Road Hog has a country-western-trucker show; and there’s jazz and classics and rock.
The future of KOTO looks bright. The stereo broadcast equipment is on order. And the good people down in suburban Sawpit and Placerville are trying to raise money to buy a device that will bring KOTO into their towns.
Who said that radio isn’t fun anymore?
40 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, May 14, 1981
Marshal’s Report
Jim Barthman and Dwight Kramer were involved in an altercation at the Sheridan. Apparently, neither was capable of hurting the other.
