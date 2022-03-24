DEAR EDITOR:
This year I am mentoring with Marty Stetina of the Oneil Stetina Group, a local Realtor who I have been working with for the past few months. I chose this particular mentor because I have been working to get my real estate license and figured a proper introduction to the field was going to better my understanding. Next year, I will also be going to college to study finance and real estate. This mentorship is giving me a good visual of what that particular area of study will look like. I hope to learn more about the industry, especially in a place like Telluride, and learn what it takes to be successful in such a competitive market. Marty and I have put together multiple tours and taken clients on showings around the area. This mentorship is going perfectly with my licensing process and puts all of those definitions into context. I’d like to say for future mentees; pick a mentorship that you are truly passionate about. If you are unsure, pick something you are curious about because later, you are going to have to make big decisions that are much easier to make with an experience like this.
Tyler Perper
Telluride High School
