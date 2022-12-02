Nobody has been on this trail for at least a week, snow from the last storm unmarked, save the occasional deer and rabbit track. In the sun, the frozen dirt of the path holds the tread marks of bike tires made when the way was mucky, mud squished out to the edge of the tires’ indentations in parallel ridges. In the shadows cast by the juniper and pine, three inches of crust crunch under the turn of the wheels, crystals winking, reflecting a weak November sun.
A couple mud-splattered pickups parked by the side of the road on the way in alerted us to the possibility of hunters being in the area, and it was resolved that we wouldn’t go out of our way to be too quiet. As the first little hill is gained and we enter the forest, I miss Silly Willy the Squeaky Whale, a smiling blue rubber whale who rode the handlebars for years, who squeaked out warnings for bears and hunters, and the occasional spontaneous joyful outburst, until he turned black and decomposed.
A sign at the trailhead warned of the presence of hunters. I do have a safety-orange windbreaker, which in theory will lessen the possibility of getting gut-shot. That would be a terrible way to end a beautiful early-winter afternoon. A happy, hopeful tune is whistled loudly.
The trail climbs a series of switchbacks, with an occasional rock outcropping to snap one back to the present. The steep turns, which require a bit of a charge on the lead-up, and a careful turn of the wheel, also help keep one in the moment.
Once atop the mesa, the route meanders through the trees on the flats, and the increased speed necessitates another layer. A stirring ahead proves to be two does, bounding at right angles across the trail; they are spooked by something – most likely someone – off to the left and downhill. Maybe hunters down in the ravines favored for travel by many animals, and home to a delightful series of half-pipe descents. The deer’s coats are gray, the same color as the raincoat just donned. Hmmm.
At least my helmet is wrapped around with blaze-orange plastic tape, which in theory will lessen the possibility of getting head-shot. Can’t imagine the experience to be a pleasurable one. The whistling continues, maybe a little louder. Gotta get a new Silly Willy one of these years.
The flatness of the trail is a welcome change from the up-and-down rides of home, which sometimes call for heavy breathing, and encourages a return to daydreaming. Small clouds roll by lazily; the day is clear and cold. Crows circle and caw on our approach, then follow overhead. The spot is reached where a retreat was forced by a snow squall this spring past, when the trail first opened for the season.
On that day, the decision to ride was made when it was determined that the isolated cells rolling off the plateau would just keep rolling. The cells were black, yes, but separated by lots of light blue sky, wispy veils of snow dancing, shape-shifting. What were the chances that one of the black cells would decide to camp out on our private little itty bitty piece of landscape?
Pretty good, as it turned out, temperature plummeting, snow falling wet and thick, the trail turning quickly to slimy gunk, gumming up the tires and drive train so badly that it took a trip to the car wash to make the bike once again rideable. This after a hasty retreat, tail firmly tucked, and an admission that maybe skiing wasn’t done for the year.
Now, with winter hard upon us, the air is too cold for the snow to melt and the ride is clean, snowy sections filling in voids in the trail’s surface and smoothing it. Down and onto the shady side of the hill. Hunters’ tracks come up out of the scrub oak, shuffle along the trail, disappear back into the brush. Maybe they’re watching. The crunch of the tires, which sounds like the crackling of fire, might have them muttering, but that’s not our concern; we’re just trying to keep it together on the high-speed downhill sections, trail rolling and swooping. Feet getting cold.
A few stops are made, to thrust extremities into armpits and attempt to regain a measure of dexterity. The afternoon sun is waning, though, and these pitiful attempts are abandoned, the remainder of the ride achieved with blocks of wood sitting numbly on pedals, trying to squeeze brakes, change gears and hang on. The climb out of the half-pipe ravines and attendant warming is embraced. Back at the trailhead the thawing-out process commences in earnest, movement of fingers and toes accompanied by ache and sting. Maybe it’s time to start skiing again.
The trail closes for the winter soon, to allow deer to procreate unmolested. This will be the bookend to a summer of cycling: of running before storms and sometimes making it; of sweaty climbs spent in The Reduction Chamber, trying to find and maintain a happy little Zen place; of diving and wheeling like birds; of achieving panoramic vistas and a slippery hold on the immensity and majesty of a beautiful land, ponderosa-clad mountains and cactus-spiked desert of the Navajo Nation, badlands of the high chaparral, wind-tossed peaks of the San Juans, silvery rivers of the canyon bottoms below winding out of sight, each beckoning; of re-charging the internal dynamo and finding courage. Of crystalline air, crystalline feelings. Of letting tiredness wash over you at the end of it. Of daydreaming.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
