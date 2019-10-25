DEAR EDITOR:
As a student at Telluride High School, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to engage with our community in many ways. One of these opportunities comes through a mentorship class, in which students are encouraged to spend a semester learning about a specific business in Telluride. The objective is to come away with a better understanding of how the real world of business operates and provide exposure to potential interests.
This semester, I am working with Joanna Brown to learn how her company, BeadWORKS, has helped Kenyan women and families rise from the depths of extreme poverty and battle sexual inequalities within their own communities. BeadWORKS employs the women in these communities to mass produce traditional beaded jewelry and decorations that have been a part of their culture for decades. These products are exported worldwide, from zoos in San Diego and Australia to stores in Europe and at home in Telluride. This provides the women with a steady income that is independent of rainfall, as these tribes have historically depended on the available grazing land for their herds of cattle and goats. As a result of this unique partnership, 3,500 more children have had the opportunity to attend school, 2,500 members of the community conservancies now have access to medical care and there has been a 34 percent reduction in the production of charcoal since 2012. I think these stats say a lot about BeadWORKS and its positive ripple effect on the communities.
Even in the two months that I’ve been working with Joanna and BeadWORKS, I feel like I have learned so much about the impact of women’s empowerment, especially in pastoralist communites similar to those in Northern Kenya. This opportunity has sparked my interest in partnering with communities to help bridge the socioeconomic gap between men and women, especially in developing countries. In return, I think that we have a lot to learn from people in these parts of the world in terms of their respect for the land and the environment in which they live.
I would like to thank Mrs. Rosen for teaching this class and Joanna Brown for giving me this incredible experience.
Rhys Chambers
Telluride
