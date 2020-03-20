Dear Editor,
Are your kids home and you are wondering how to fill the day? Looking for a fun dinner table activity?
Fill out your 2020 Census now! It’s a great way to involve your kids who are learning online—a civics lesson at the dinner table.
If you have an extra 10 minutes, please take the time to complete the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census is now available online and via your telephone. You don’t have to wait for someone to knock on your door, or for a census form to be delivered to your home address. You can complete the census by visiting www.my2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020.
The census is more important than ever so that our communities receive the funding we need!
Sincerely,
Mike Gass
Superintendent of Schools, Telluride R-1 School District
En Español
Estimado Editor,
¿Están sus hijos en casa y se pregunta cómo llenar el día? ¿Buscas una divertida actividad de mesa de cena?
¡Llene su Censo 2020 ahora! Es una gran manera de involucrar a sus hijos que están aprendiendo en línea, una lección de civismo en la mesa de la cena.
Si tiene 10 minutos adicionales, tómese el tiempo para completar el Censo 2020.
El Censo 2020 ya está disponible en línea y por teléfono. No tienes que esperar a que alguien llame a tu puerta, o a que se entregue un formulario censal a tu domicilio. Puede completar el censo visitando www.my2020census.govo llamando al 844-330-2020.
¡El censo es más importante que nunca para que nuestras comunidades reciban la financiación que necesitamos!
Sinceramente,
Mike Gass
Superintendente de Escuelas, Telluride R-1 School District
