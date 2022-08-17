DEAR EDITOR:
Telluride is a place of park-like dignity. It is an incomprehensible privilege to call this town our home. Physical intimacy with a place is essential to understand the beauty of a neighborhood, a mountain trail, the change of seasons, in this unique town. Physical intimacy with place is achieved through the daily practice of familiarity and care for our surrounding environment. What we do now will pass on to future generations.
I have two thoughts I want to follow out.
Employees are essential to a working community. Affordable housing and good pay support the workforce. The workforce generates a special experience for our visitors. The visitors support the workforce in a tourist-based economy. We are all in this together. I am hopeful that the design and color palette of the Voodoo affordable-housing project will be compatible with the historic principles and vision of our town. In 2021, Telluride celebrated 60 years as a National Historic Landmark. Let’s build a beautiful housing project, while reinforcing the integrity and historic ambiance of our shared neighborhoods.
In the summer of 2021, I put forth a request to the open space board to designate the East Bear Creek Trail as a hiking-only trail. The conservation easement for Bear Creek specifically states, “Bicycles are allowed, but only on Bear Creek Road and specifically designated trails. Bicycles may be prohibited if their presence and/or use on the Property is determined to be detrimental to the environment or incompatible with other permitted recreational uses.” Bicycle use in East Bear Creek is incongruous to the stated conservation easement. There is a small wetland area on the East Bear Creek Trail, where I often see animal tracks. Recently I was walking along the trail, and I noticed bicycle tracks going through the middle of the wetlands. Habitat destruction, no matter how small, ignores the great intangible value that achieving the physical intimacy with a place proclaims. I have seen bear, deer, elk, coyote, pine martin and a multitude of bird life on this trail. I have collected raspberries, osha root, nettles and other wild crafted plants. With continued bicycle use it will no longer be the intimate hiking trail that it is today. The purpose of a conservation easement is “to preserve and protect in perpetuity the wildlife and plant habitat, open space and scenic qualities of a property.” A descending mountain bike trail is being constructed on the west side of Bear Creek Road. Hopefully this will eliminate the downhill mountain bike traffic on East Bear Creek Trail and will ultimately further the designation as a hiking-only trail. I object to the desecration of what is beautiful, and I cannot ignore the habitat destruction that slowly manifests on this trail.
Let us stretch our imaginations and trust one another. Let us work with the ebb and flow of diverse changes. The need for future planning is acute. The transcendent essence of the valley cannot be replaced.
Judy Haas
Telluride
