At the moment, I’ve got strong women on the brain. If you’ve spent much time in Telluride, you’ve probably noticed that this community has more than its fair share of them — women of courage, women of character. It wasn’t long after I moved to town that I added “badass women” to my quiver of phrases. When you looked around, they were everywhere, shredding on the mountain, barreling down single tracks, creating provocative art, juggling jobs and mothering babies. Gnarly babes skinning up steep pitches in tanks and bikini tops to ski back down through spring corn snow blew my mind back in those early days. This was a thing? I learned to recognize the climber girls by their triceps, and those sinewy arms seemed to me like they could lift galaxies. Around this same time, I watched women with cameras shooting films, women with laptops penning prose, women with brushes covering canvases, and women with hearty lungs uniting in choruses of powerful, persuasive voice. I have marveled at their accomplishments, felt awe at their achievements, reveled in their raw, soulful energy and their propensity to do, to challenge and to grow. Sometimes I have envied them, but mostly, they have inspired me to aim higher.
Over the years I’ve seen women working quietly and determinedly in the trenches of our community, doing the hard work that needs doing. You’ve seen them, too: the teachers who patiently nurture our young ones, the medical workers who help us to heal. It was a female EMT who guided my husband’s stretcher down the stairs in our house that awful night he broke his back in the middle of a snowstorm. She directed me in his care with skill and thoughtfulness but definitely didn’t coddle; her no-nonsense toughness made me feel like I could be strong, too. I’ve seen this kind of grit and tenacity countless times in women here. I saw it in the leader of our local food bank in the early days of the pandemic when the unknowns mounted like an unstable snowpack ready to slide. The fears surrounding the virus didn’t make a difference to this superwoman, who met the food bank’s increased need with fortitude, bravery, thick latex gloves and an army of bleach bottles. She would continue to bolster and support her community, even if it meant risking her life.
There’s a type of strong woman I’ve seen too many of here, but they are here nonetheless, soldiering on and setting the bar high for resilience. I am speaking of the mothers who have lost children. To me, there is no greater example of strength than of the mother who forges on after this kind of loss. She does so, because she has others to live for, because she has herself to live for. We see her on the sidewalk, she smiles with eyes that hold back a flood. Her smile is an Olympic torch, the finish line of a triathlon, a feat beyond comprehension. We have so many of these women among us, our friends and neighbors who are moving ahead, one foot ahead of the other on the bike path and beyond.
This week, we lost one of our strongest women in our community. Hilaree Nelson was celebrated throughout the entire world for her unyielding strength, talent, intelligence and ability. I knew of her achievements by reading about them, I knew Hilaree as a fellow mother. We passed each other in the grocery store with toddlers in our carts, sharing weary smiles amid snack negotiations. Our sons are the same age, and we were there together on the first of firsts of all school days, our smiles nervous and hopeful and love-filled. I cheered when I saw her skiing in that Warren Miller movie, but it’s the shots of her navigating the stroller down the stairway that I remember most. A few years ago, on a trip to Maine we wandered into a North Face store and saw her photo there, her beautiful features and sharp eyes glowing from a wall amid a slew of other world-class athletes. My son was the first to pick her out. “You guys!” he crowed with excitement, “There’s Quinn’s mom!”
Women possess countless qualities in which they may exhibit strength. Hilaree was unique because she possessed so many of them. She demonstrated strength not only in her astounding athleticism, but in her convictions and priorities, her kindness, curiosity, humility and love. She climbed mountains. She was a mom. She was, and forever will be, deeply appreciated and boundlessly loved. To those who knew and loved her best, I hold you in my heart right now. To Hilaree, I say, thank you. You made us all aim higher.
