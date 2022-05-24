Following the May 18 San Miguel Board of County Commissioner’s meeting which approved density of up to 780 residential units on 39 acres of critical elk habitat, I am compelled to speak out.
We all have busy lives. Many of us may not be paying attention to the subtle workings of our town governments. The recent approval of the Diamond Ridge development is one of the most significant decisions affecting the Telluride region in decades.
Imagine a “village” with a population nearly the size of Telluride built on Deep Creek mesa. Twenty units per ace were approved times 39 acres equals 780 units.
County manager, Mike Bordogna, along with the commissioners, will tell you that it will never be platted for that number of units. More like 150 to 220, he will say. Unless he is talking to Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) who recently approved a $5 million grant that could have been used right away to build housing on land the Town of Telluride already owns. To the DOLA folks he said (on record) that, in phases, the numbers will be much closer to the approved density. Can anyone point to an example of land with approved density that was not eventually fully used?
The entire process was planned and carefully orchestrated with very little public knowledge, understanding or consensus. The $5 million grant represents the approximate amount the government agreed to overpay for the property, which had been for sale for years at a fraction of the cost. Using the threat of losing that grant, the powers that be coerced the public into complying with their ill-conceived scheme. As a further insult, the town is now considering providing water to the seller’s adjacent 249 acres of pristine mesa land. You can be assured that more density will soon follow in one of the most important elk calving grounds in the Western hemisphere.
The resources being devoted to this folly could be used to build quality residences for people immediately. The Town of Telluride and county own property within and adjacent to town that could provide over 1,000 units immediately.
We all want to find a viable solution for the housing emergency in Telluride. I have personally contributed over $1 million to affordable housing during my time in the valley. To see our community divided, and some of the best people I have ever known called NIMBYs is beyond comprehension for me. These are good people, people who have taught our children for decades, who have made preservation the way of life. To see them ignored in a public meeting is the most horrific thing I have witnessed.
Just before the vote when the commissioners said they were “torn” or “reluctant,” it was obvious to everyone in the room that the decision has been made long before the meeting ever started. The same commission had recently crafted new “Community Housing” zoning with zero public input, which conveniently expedited the process and prevented any genuine public discourse. Now, they only needed a two-step process when all others would still be required to endure a rigorous five-step planning process. Remarkably, the rezoning and approval of density would happen before considering the impacts to the environment, transportation, water, fire and access.
Using the excuse that they wouldn’t want to drive the potential purchase price up as a justification for keeping their plan a secret, they then agreed to pay triple the land’s actual value and used fear of losing the DOLA grant as a sales tool to achieve their ultimate goal. This was planning genius on their part. They knew that once the project had momentum, no one could ever be the enemy of “housing,” They say we need all we have and more.
A critical question is not being asked: what is the limit on more? What is the actual carrying capacity for this alpine valley we live in? We continue to build more hotels and more luxury homes. Is there a point at which we just can’t take anymore? Can’t provide any more?
At the very least, we should be smart about where we place our housing and how we spend our money. The idea of putting more cars on the Spur instead of putting people on their bikes is insane. Anyone who drives their kids into the valley on a school day can tell you that hundreds more people up on the mesa will make the spur a standstill nightmare.
As for the elk, this may well be the final blow. Many believe that the Deep Creek land is already ruined as a result of the airport. I have spent enough time up there to tell you that the elk rely on that corridor to enter and exit the valley. They have no other way. Maybe “more” of everything is the new Telluride ethos. Maybe ignoring our neighbors and the preservation agreements they made in good faith decades ago is the new Telluride way. I sure hope not. I have faith in the people of this valley. That faith was shaken badly on May 18. I remain hopeful we can come together as a community to find the best solution.
