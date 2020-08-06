Although it’s still only the first week of the month, the streets in Paris already feel vide (empty). In France, August is sacred vacation time. Everyone who can takes at least a couple of weeks off — and often the entire month. Even the government takes a break. In Paris, shops shutter, and their owners vacate the city. I find myself always checking Instagram to see which of my favorite coffee shops and restaurants are closed. Otherwise, you risk showing up somewhere only to find that all the commerces (shops) along the entire city block are closed for les vacances estivales (summer vacation).
This year, everything feels different, yet tradition maintains.
Many French people are opting to travel closer to home or stay within France. The Bretagne (Brittany) region has more than double the number of French summer visitors than average. My friend from Marseille says the beaches there are almost overrun with French people who would normally travel further south to other coastlines outside of the country.
Some French people are choosing to do “staycations” in or around Paris. The essential is to preserve the precious time away from the office (or remote office these days). Without international visitors, the city is quite pleasant (despite the current heat wave), and it is a lovely time to enjoy empty parks, museums and the banks along the Seine. Free of crowds, Paris feels like a wholly different city.
In a very un-French fashion, I am working all of August. Essentially, I need a job contract by mid-September to be able to get a work visa, so taking a vacation right before did not seem to be the smartest move. I also just graduated from a master’s program in the middle of a pandemic and need enough money to be able to put down a security deposit on a new apartment and pay rent so here I am. Given everything though, I feel lucky to be employed (even just as a freelancer) in journalism and writing pieces that I enjoy.
So I am experiencing my first summer in a city. In June and July, this was lovely, but now it does feel a bit odd, especially as the streets become more and more deserted.
This is the first August in my life that I have not spent in the mountains. One year in college, I was in the Sierras in California, and last summer I split time between Telluride, the Sierras, Wisconsin and the Alps, but otherwise I have always been home for the summer. Until about the end of May, I had full confidence that I would also be spending six weeks in Colorado this summer. Alas.
Although legally I am allowed to travel between France and the U.S. since I am a U.S. citizen and have a visa here, so much about the future is precarious for me to feel comfortable traveling.
The United States government has so dramatically mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic. About a month ago, I realized it would not be feasible to come home this summer. To date, over 4.7 million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, including nearly 50,000 new cases yesterday. I’m sure everyone is well aware of these numbers, so I won’t dwell on them. But, needless to say, it doesn’t really make sense to travel to a country where I don’t have health insurance. Not to mention plane tickets in August cost upwards of $1,500.
With U.S. citizens banned from traveling to the European Union, I am not really sure who airline companies think will be paying for these tickets.
Now I am left hoping that I will be able to come home for Christmas. But the next few months could really bring anything, and I have given up trying to make plans farther than a week in advance. For this summer, a week has sufficed. With Europe managing the pandemic for now, I was able to escape to the Alps to visit a few friends, and then to Berlin to visit my former roommate. The train system here is incredible. And I do feel incredibly lucky to be able to travel within Europe and explore new places that I may not have without the pandemic, especially the eight weeks I unexpectedly spent in Provence during France’s lockdown.
But I am very homesick. Although I do love Paris, running the same loop along the banks of the Seine and into the Bois de Boulogne is not quite the same as having the Sneffels Highline trail in my backyard. Instead of spending the weekends scrambling up 14ers and reading at Ghost Town while the monsoon rains fall down, I am madly biking around the city in 100 degree heat visiting apartments in every arrondissement of Paris.
It’s really hard and scary to not know when I will be able to see my parents next. I am grateful for technology and cellphones, but after eight months, I would just love a real hug from my mom and dad. I miss them a lot.
But if I had to spend one August in a city, this particular year feels best. Many of my friends are in the same position so I don’t feel incredibly abandoned. At this rate, too, hopefully by the time I get home to Colorado, I will have a contract and an apartment and a stable life to return to in Paris. Maybe even some savings!
And on the small chance that anyone reading this happens to know anyone renting out an apartment in Paris who would like to have two very responsible young journalists as tenants, please let me know.
