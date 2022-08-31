The best way to appreciate home is to leave it behind. I didn’t realize how long it had been since I’d been on a road trip with the Dearly Beloved until the road south opened up before us, and KOTO got fuzzier and fuzzier as we scooted out of range. I’d planned this trip so long ago I’d almost forgotten about it, but when the tickets for the Durango Blues Train went on sale in late March, I scooped up two, booked a room and filed the receipts.
Life, being life, continued at its inexorable pace until it dawned on me that Aug. 27 was on the near horizon. We’re lucky people, we two. We road trip well together, have a reliable, economical car, and good enough jobs that allow us these much-needed indulgences.
Once was a time when I treated a road trip as a hammer-down-and-get-there excursion. I had a blind devotion to the destination, which gives the journey short shrift. Then I met the Dearly Beloved, who has shown me a slower, richer way to travel. He likes to stop along the way, and if there’s a beer involved, all the better. And so, though our journey was just two hours and change from the casa, we agreed to meet the Diggitys for a leisurely breakfast at one of our favorite joints in Dolores, the Montezuma. The sun felt sultry on my back, the cool tequila concoction loosened my limbs, and the river surged by with purpose. Bellies full, we hugged farewell and continued motoring to Durango. Joe Strummer pumped from the car speakers, and I counted the redtail hawks soaring overhead.
With the only time commitment that of boarding the train, we arrived in Durango with lots of elbow room. First stop, and a literal lightening of the load, was dropping off a rowing machine at a friend’s garage. So long clothes hanger, hello more space. We shucked the car for the weekend, dropped our bags in our room and huddled in an alcove when the clouds unloosed. It was there I met a sexy 1950s era Chevrolet Bel Air two-door, her flanks matte black and adorned with a writhing design, raindrops dancing off her massive, well-waxed hood. Swoon.
Another swoon-worthy moment in a swoony weekend was happening upon a new-to-me record store. And bakery. That’s right. There oughtta be a law. I managed to walk out of there with the retirement nest egg still intact and without an offered baked good. Cue the Terminator — I’ll be back.
A few “I’m not 20 anymore” methods of navigating a long day of adult amusements were employed as boarding time drew near. Shower, horizontal time and then a brace of Flatliners. All aboard.
The featured attraction, for the unaware, is a vintage narrow-gauge train that does laps between Durango and Silverton. The Blues Train, bedecked in party lights, fitted out with bars selling beer and snacks, and sporting blues acts in a series of cars, ramps up the historic charm of the train by making it the coolest party on wheels.
We boarded, procured commemorative lagers brewed just for the occasion, smiled at our fellow passengers, and at seven on the dot, the string of wood-clad train cars eased into the balmy evening. And, just as precisely, The Sugar Thieves began to play. The feeling of shared joy was palpable. The first Blues Train since the pandemic was rolling. We all hooted and hollered at the novelty of it all.
Like our fellow passengers, we quaffed and moved from car to car to check out every act on board. The fine art of remaining upright and not getting pitched into a drum set takes some doing but we successfully navigated each car with minimal bruising and maximum delight. No matter which music car we were in, the players had passengers enthralled. Every musician seemed to fall into the rhythm of the train. My sense of swoon was nearly overwhelming.
Sunday morning we were blissed and fuzzy, and a Durango Diner breakfast with mimosas served to extend the buzz. We decided to return home via Red Mountain Pass, a route that afforded me yet another opportunity to release gratitude for living in this wondrous state to the darkening skies. By Ouray, it was time for a walk and a beer and a bittersweet goodbye to the sweetest of sojourns. Because while there’s nothing better than a change of view, the relative anonymity of being out of town and the glorious temptation of huevos rancheros for breakfast, to come home is the swooniest feeling of them all.
But you have to leave to feel it.
