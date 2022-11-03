DEAR EDITOR:
It’s offseason, so time once again for our local governmental bodies to potentially move forward on a range of planning and development initiatives that could have a significant impact on all of us — potentially good; potentially not — at a time when few of us are paying attention. Remember earlier this year when the “surprise” decision to first rezone and then acquire the Diamond Ridge property was launched during spring break, when the town was largely empty?
Of most immediate concern is the (at least) eight meetings of the recently appointed members of the East End Master Plan Advisory Group that will be taking place in the next two weeks.
This advisory group will be weighing in on matters ranging from “Tourism, Recreation & Visitors,” to “Housing Considerations,” to “Environmental Stewardship” — issues that should be of concern to all of us, and all of these discussions may take place in the context of a proposed, much broader map of the “Telluride Region” (one that would include not just Deep Creek Mesa, but also areas such as Ophir, Ilium and San Bernardo. All in an effort to continue rezoning these plats?).
The purpose of this letter, then, is to encourage each of you to, if possible, attend these meetings in person or via Zoom (links and other details are available on the San Miguel County website). Kudos to whoever scheduled at least some of these meetings for later in the day — thereby possibly inviting more public comment (we all should consider ourselves part of this advisory group).
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.
Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
In addition to attending those meetings that you can, we invite you to log onto our website, lastdollarcollective.com (or simply Google “Last Dollar Collective”), where we will continue to post updates meant to keep you informed of the latest developments in our region.
We hope that you will join us in working to preserve not just our community, but this remarkable landscape in which all of us are fortunate to live, work and play in.
The Last Dollar Collective
