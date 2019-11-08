DEAR EDITOR:

I am mentoring with Scott Mijares in Ridgway. I am learning how to design vintage wooden postcards using CorelDRAW, a laser cutter and a laser printer. I chose this mentorship because I wanted to learn about entrepreneurship. Scott has been very informative about running his own business and the pros and cons that come with it. So far the coolest thing I have done is assisting in the creation of a surfboard jig for a famous surfer, Bill Hamilton. I would recommend mentorship to other students because it is an opportunity to get out of the classroom and learn something that can’t be taught in school. I want to thank Scott for taking me under his wing and helping me work towards my future.

Morgan Rogers

Telluride