When my daughter was around eight or nine, there was an elderly lady who summered up on the mesa. Wendy was her name and all the children were enamored with her. Wendy’s passion for life was infectious to all the children who came around her. She had a twinkle in her eye and a mischievous smile, that made you wonder what sort of fun idea was swirling around in her head.
One of those wonderful ideas was a summer camp on the mesa called Wendy’s Wildwood Way. Every Wednesday for $15 your child was invited to Wendy’s little green cabin in the woods. It was surrounded by a split rail fence that corralled two pet llamas. There was a black and white shaggy dog who would make a show of herding the llamas across the 10-acre lot. The purpose of these Wednesday adventures was to introduce the little ones to the ways of the forest. Each week, Wendy would peel back a layer of the forest and reveal some mystery of mother nature.
Many times, my daughter would bring home concoctions and potions she learned to make with Wendy. Once it was a tincture of arnica. This yellow flower grows wild on the mesa and when soaked in rubbing alcohol can be used as a remedy for bruising. She also had the children infuse the arnica in oil, to make an ointment for massaging sore muscles. At Wildwood Way, a simple mountain flower was wildcrafted into something healing, turning children into amateur apothecaries.
Another time there was a salad made from foraged plants found in the forest. Bittercress made up the bulk of the salad, wild onion was added for taste, and little purple violets were sprinkled on top. The salad was washed down with a cup of wild clover tea. Picking and preparing a salad from forest edibles, made for the tastiest dish they ate all summer. Even finicky eaters enjoyed these greens.
Miss Wendy would lead a hike into the forest to show off a unique stand of aspens with trunks shaped like old men bent to the wind. She explained the aspen trees were the largest living organism, and regenerated itself when shoots and suckers rose up along long lateral roots. Each tree in a clone of aspens had identical characteristics, because it shared the same root system. The crooked grove was not only magical but served as an excellent lesson in genetics. In the fall, when my daughter explained that a patch of aspens change color at the same time, because they are one big happy family, I knew that Wildwood Ways was behind her scientific discovery.
They picked uncultivated strawberries and popped them in their mouths. They sipped rosehip tea during story time. They chewed on wild mint to freshen their breath. During summer’s harvest they canned chokecherry jam. The campers ate these life lessons up.
At a nearby pond, they waded out and picked cattails. And after, they paraded around twirling them like batons. They chased butterflies and studied ant hills. They used magnifying glasses to discover what was between blades of grass. They would whistle the notes of songbirds, and taste the scent of rain before a storm.
Sometimes they would sit quietly and listen to the sounds of nature and nothing more. Wildwood Way showed a tribe of kids that the outdoors was a sanctuary. Wendy brought a sense of sacredness, that surrounded all of creation, to her weekly forest gatherings.
These Thoreauvian experiences helped to shape my daughter’s curiosity of nature. A valuable lesson for anyone, and a bargain at $15 a session. A handful of Wildwood Way alumni went into teaching, beekeeping, mountaineering and soil engineering. Choices that speak to a sense of self in nature.
Our childhood is but a brief part of our life, so if someone happens along with the knack to engage your child in nature, I say take it. Wendy’s day camp was a gift to many young people on the mesa, even if for a short time. Her passion for the natural world drove her desire to share that love. It created a sense of connectedness for those children that continues to resonate.
Wildwood Way is a part of the mesa’s legacy that lingers in the whispering wind on drawn-out dog days of summer.
