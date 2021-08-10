I write to address misinformation contained in the piece titled “I’m Not Anti-Vaccine” published in the July 28 Daily Planet. At a time when the Delta variant dominates Colorado cases, it’s important that your readers understand the truth. Each of the following facts addresses an incorrect statement made in the article.
All vaccines authorized by the FDA have undergone rigorous safety testing. Moderna, J&J/Janssen and Pfizer were each tested among tens of thousands of study participants versus the 3,000 typically required by the FDA. Initial authorization was based on three months of Phase 3 data (versus the standard six months), however, we now have over a year of information to substantiate early findings. Full FDA approval is expected this fall for Pfizer, with Moderna and likely J&J to follow.
COVID-19 vaccines did complete the required phase of animal testing. Due to the urgent need for a safe and effective vaccine during the pandemic, the FDA allowed Pfizer and Moderna to run typically preclinical animal testing simultaneous to Phase 1 human trials. Specifically, animal testing was conducted on mice and macaque monkeys.
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has not recorded thousands of verified deaths from these vaccines. VAERS is our country’s program for monitoring the safety of vaccines after they are authorized or licensed by the FDA. Health care providers are required to report any death after a vaccination, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. The general public may also submit reports. Between December 2020 and July 2021, more than 342 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the U.S. During that time, VAERS received 6,340 reports of death (0.0019 percent) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. Review of clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy reports and medical records, concluded that the only deaths correlated to the vaccine were among three people who developed blood clots after receiving J&J.
Pfizer and Moderna tests were not sabotaged by prematurely releasing placebo groups. Best scientific practices call for placebo groups to be offered the product being evaluated once predetermined mathematical efficacy and safety thresholds have been met. In fact, it would be unethical to withhold a vaccine or treatment from a control group once its benefit has been established. For this reason, placebo groups were offered COVID-19 vaccines after statistically significant Phase 3 trial data was collected.
Protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccines is stronger than what most people develop on their own. If we’ve been infected by SARS-CoV-2, we do have some protection from future illness. However, each body’s immune response varies, with studies having measured as much as a 200 times difference in antibody levels post-recovery. Natural immunity is not as robust as what vaccines provide, and does not seem to be as long lasting, particularly among people who experience a mild case. Even if you’ve had COVID-19, you should get vaccinated.
In the U.S., vaccines for residents cannot and will not be mandated by the local, state or national government, so there is no reason to fear medical tyranny, although governments, businesses, schools, etc. may require employees and students to be vaccinated, in order to protect their workplace and learning environments. Multiple courts across the U.S. have recently upheld these practices.
An unvaccinated person’s status does matter to a vaccinated person. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, dramatically lowering a person’s chance of infection, severe illness and death. However, they are not 100 percent effective, and we do see breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals. Forty percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, so there is a good chance that an unvaccinated (or vaccinated) person may unknowingly pass on the virus.
The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 is attributable to unvaccinated people. Any virus requires host bodies to survive. Currently, over 97 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are among people who are unvaccinated. In addition, 99.5 percent of COVID-related deaths are among people who are unvaccinated. Vaccinations are by far the most effective tool we have to end this pandemic.
The current vaccine movement is not unprecedented. Our nation has executed effective vaccine initiatives many times in the past. These have successfully controlled or eradicated formerly debilitating and deadly diseases, including polio, smallpox, malaria, measles, mumps, tetanus, meningitis, Hepatitis B and more.
I urge all county residents and visitors to get their COVID-19 vaccine questions answered by a credible source. National, state and local public health departments continue to publish up-to-date apolitical information. Non-partisan foundations, universities and other nonprofit organizations do as well. Your health care provider is well informed, experienced and ready to talk.
For reliable, fact-based resources, I recommend cdc.gov/coronavirus, covid19.colorado.gov, sanmiguelcountyco.gov, getvaccineanswers.org and factcheck.org.
For information on where to receive a free vaccine (no payment, insurance or identification required), visit bit.ly/smcvaccine or vaccine.gov.
Editor’s note: Anne Brown is the San Miguel County COVID-19 health educator and contact tracing team lead.
