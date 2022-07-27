There was a time, not too long ago, when I was the busiest person I knew. My full-time gig at the Sheridan Opera House was my dream job, and it took up the lion’s share of my brain-space. I volunteered, served on various boards, and from time to time I’d goof around with a bit part in a play. Oh and yes, I was also raising two small children. Around this time, I had to teach myself to write smaller so I could fit my daily to-do list on a single page in my planner. I got up early every day and went to bed late. I was stressed out and drank a lot of Diet Coke. But I wasn’t unhappy — being busy made me feel productive and accomplished. When people asked me how I was doing, I would reply, “Oh you know me, I’m really busy!” This wasn’t victim-talk, it was boastful. Because if I was perpetually busy, then I definitely wasn’t lazy, right? And laziness is pretty much the nadir of human shortcomings, or so I believed. I felt like it wasn’t enough for me to just have a full life, but if I was uber-occupied to the point of constant exhaustion, then I had earned the right to paste a shiny gold star on my forehead.
Life in those days was like the video game Tetris, with hundreds of oddly shaped blocks raining down on me, and the faster I could shift and reassemble into neat, tidy rows as they fell, the more worthy I was. My middle-class American conditioning told me that I would follow this gerbil-on-a-wheel trajectory for the rest of my days, and I was merrily skipping along that path until one day, out of the blue, my husband pitched the idea that our family should move onto a sailboat and take off together for an unknown period of time. I said yes to that, but in the back of my head, I told myself, “When we come back from this trip everything will go back to normal and that will feel good.” This notion, I would come to find out, was a load of baloney. Because when your life is turned upside down in the best of all possible ways (or the worst of ways, I suppose, for that matter) your ideas about how everything is or should be, your opinions on how the world works and the possibilities that exist in it are cracked open wider than you could have ever thought possible.
Living aboard our sailboat Moxie, I suddenly found myself going back to my old big, sloppy handwriting because a page in my day planner looked something like this: “Clean cockpit. Read with Hud and Viv. Get gas for the dinghy. Check out anchorage. Snorkel. Write a blog post. Bean bowl for dinner.” Our days were full, and Trav always had a massive list of boat projects to accomplish, but we weren’t scrambling for time or burning the candle at both ends as we had in our “normal” lives. We learned what it’s like to not feel constantly pressured or rushed. Living on a shoestring budget, we were unfettered by the need for “things.” Our days were about doing, not having. Travis and I re-learned how to wake up like we had when we were children, slowly and peacefully, without worrying about how we would manage to get everything done that day. We could really enjoy being with our children, be present with them, listen, relish in being silly and living in the now. And even though we felt like we’d never worked harder (maintaining and moving a sailboat around can be downright grueling) we’d never felt less stressed, more curious or more joyful.
We’ve been back in Telluride for nearly three years. I had thought that resuming our old way of living would be like slipping on an old comfortable flip flop. Turns out, I was wrong. There’s so much we love about living here, but we miss the togetherness, the spontaneity and the freedom of our traveling days. “Real life” feels like a constrictive girdle we can’t take off, and our family’s got the wanderlust itch of a pack of restless hermit crabs, longing for a bigger shell. So, the four of us had a big meeting to discuss what we should do and the consensus was this: we’re taking off again. It’s trickier this time to hit the road because we have far heftier tethers holding us down. Our kids are older, work obligations are weightier, and also there’s that pandemic thing, but the call of the road is stronger than the obstacles that stand in our way, and we know that the work it will take to make our next round of traveling happen will be worth it in the end. We’ve pulled our already pinched belts even tighter, selling our belongings, saving every scrap of cash and preparing a travel budget again that does not include restaurants, new clothes or new anything. We are not wealthy, and taking a break from earning makes little financial sense, to say the least. Money, clearly, is not our priority. The current (sketchy) plan is to take off in November, with our dog and cat in tow. It’s a big world out there, we have a lot of decisions to make, and we are hungry for the possibilities. As my husband likes to say, we’ll send you a postcard when we get there.
