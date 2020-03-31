DEAR EDITOR:
The 2020 Census is now available online and via your telephone. You don’t have to wait for someone to knock on your door or for a census form to be delivered to your home address. You can complete the census by visiting my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
When you have run out of Netflix movies, and you are wondering what to do for the next 10 minutes, go online or call! Don’t wait. The census is more important than ever so that our communities receive the funding we need!
El Censo 2020 ya está disponible en línea y por teléfono. No tienes que esperar a que alguien toque a tu puerta, o a que se entregue un formulario censal a tu domicilio. Puede completar el censo visitando www.my2020census.govo llamando al 844-330-2020.
Cuando te hayas quedado sin películas de Netflix, y te estés preguntando qué hacer durante los próximos diez minutos, ¡entra en línea o llama! No esperes. ¡El censo es más importante que nunca para que nuestras comunidades reciban la financiación que necesitamos!
Lance Waring
San Miguel County commissioner
