For many years when I was growing up, I was absolutely obsessed with the “Little House” book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. In these detailed autobiographical tales, Ingalls recounts her childhood traveling west with her family in the 1870s. My obsession with these books was monumental. I read them over and over again until the spines were creased, the covers ripped, and the pages grew as thin and soft as butterfly wings. Why did I love these stories so fiercely? I believe it was because I was drawn to the Ingalls family’s way of life, their independence, their self-sufficiency. If they needed a house to live in, Pa would build one, with his own two hands, and his daughters (there were four of them) would pitch in. If the Ingalls hankered for a loaf of bread, Ma would whip one up, miraculously, even if they didn’t have flour, out of whatever prairie seeds or grains she found growing around them.
The Ingalls were masters of shooting from the hip, of figuring things out on the fly. They were undaunted by challenge.
The Ingalls moved a lot, but the one constant of their surroundings was that they always seemed to live far, far away from any other people. They would go months on end without seeing other human beings. Far from any school, Ma would teach her daughters from the small collection of books they possessed. The Ingalls sisters only had each other for playmates, and if they wanted to have any fun at all, they had no choice but to be each other’s best friends. When they fought, Ma would insist that they figure out their differences; they simply were not allowed to dislike each other. Sibling rifts or lingering resentments were not options.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the “Little House” world lately, probably because I’m kind of, in a way, living a version of it. The Ingalls were perpetually isolated, and these days, so are we. And while I’m certainly not erecting log cabins and not even attempting to bake bread (if you know me, you get this, a culinary whiz I am not), raising kids in this pandemic climate brings it’s share of daily challenges, ones that often require me to tap into my “inner Ma.”
Last summer, our family made the decision to temporarily withdraw our kids from the school district and resume homeschooling (we homeschooled for three years while we were traveling), and I’ve found myself back in the teacher’s saddle once again. But there are big differences this time around. Back when we lived on the boat, after-school play dates with other “boat schooled” kids were the carrots that often got us through the day. Daily hangouts with huge groups of friends are a thing of the past these days, with a few exceptions for a neighborhood “pod pal” now and then.
For the lion’s share of their time, my two children have each other as schoolmates and hang out buddies. Our daughter Vivian is 10 and our son Hudson is 14. Truth be told, they do a pretty good job of appreciating each other, but when they do fight, they are like two rabid, rage-filled raccoons. Sorting out their squabbles is essential if we are to get anything done school-wise, and if we are to preserve any semblance of our sanity. Staying home with two kids all day everyday forces me to call upon some Ingalls-style ingenuity. I distract, I mix it up, I try my best to keep things light. Sometimes, I bribe. (Ma would never resort to this, I am sure, but whatever.) With the lack of social interaction this pandemic dictates, I am often more than the mom and the teacher, I’m the friend, too. I’m the respite from boredom. My kids do well at entertaining themselves, but sometimes, you just need someone to play Clue with or to discuss the varying personalities of your American Girl dolls. I may be a poor substitute for a friend their age, but I can read Harry Potter out loud and do all the voices with spot-on precision, and I can listen attentively to a massively detailed explanation of all the pros and cons of a certain type of ski binding. I imagine that Ma must have done a lot of listening, too.
Lest you think I have any of this down to a science, please know this: We have very challenging days, and there are times I feel I have made a terrible decision to home school and that I am epically failing. I have yelled in frustration, begged, threatened and sulked. I have longed for the pandemic to end, I have longed for easier days, and I have done more than my fair share of fretting and worrying. That will be one day, and then, usually, the next will be better. You may be experiencing a version of the same roller coaster. Channeling the heroes of my beloved childhood literature helps me get through the sticky patches (that’s the perpetual geek in me), and I encourage you to draw upon whatever stores of inspiration you hold dear. Whatever it takes, right? The bottom line is that we will get through this, and I look forward to sharing our stories, all of them, the good, the bad, the embarrassing and the hilarious, when we come out on the other side.
