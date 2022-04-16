DEAR EDITOR:
Significant parking issues in the W district have been expressed multiple times to town boards during recent Voodoo affordable housing presentations with very little response, particularly from P&Z, which dismissed this as a neighborhood problem, not theirs. Once again: This project will significantly affect parking in the neighborhood in a dramatic way.
Specifically: 416 W parking permits have been issued for approximately 155 summer spaces (not including 10 marshal’s cars being displaced to the street by the Voodoo project) and roughly 135 winter spaces (subtracting for snow storage). VooDdoo could add 96 more parking passes for guests (512 total), resulting in around three-plus times more parking passes than available spaces.
During the March 24 P&Z hearing, a committee member moved that guest passes not be available to Voodoo residents. Another member commented, “If they have more than one car, they can park it at Carhenge,” ignoring the Carhenge prohibition on overnight parking and the lot being over capacity in the winter.
Another board member suggested they use Silver Jack’s parking garage for extra vehicles. Silver Jack rates are over $1,500 a month for day and night parking. How is this compatible with the concept of affordable housing?
It was also noted by a commission member that the local parking issues are not a result of the Voodoo project, which is true; they are a result of inadequate parking in other buildings and that this project, and P&Z, should not have to solve that greater issue. Does this mean parking is no longer part of P&Z’s concerns?
A fourth member did not have any issues with the parking problems because there are bikes, buses and sidewalks available for walking. “One car ownership should be a standard.” None of these are realistic suggestions and should not have been mentioned in a serious discussion.
A “Traffic Opinion,” not a study, done by an event engineering group was commissioned by the planning department for the Voodoo project. It’s an isolated review focused only on the Voodoo site and did not consider neighborhood parking conditions. Nothing was mentioned about the loss of parking spaces for snow storage and Marshal’s Department or increased parking for Voodoo residents’ guests, summer festivals, workers’ vehicles during the Voodoo and hotel construction, or additional future traffic and parking congestion.
There seems to be a concerted effort by P&Z to downplay and ignore detrimental impacts additional Voodoo parking will have on current overcapacity conditions in the neighborhood. It is irresponsible for the town to proceed with a project of this size without adequate consideration of the parking concerns. Limited traffic “opinions” and ignoring the issue will not solve the problem.
Reducing the Voodoo project unit count, and associated cars, to conform to the current zoning and Design Guidelines would help reduce the parking impacts and provide affordable housing that respects the Warehouse Historic District and Telluride’s unique character. Taking the parking impact seriously should be a requirement. The community deserves a better.
Eric Cummings
Telluride
