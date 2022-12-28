“There are a lot of places I like, but I like New Orleans better.”—Bob Dylan
Looking back at 2022, I see a year like many others. Yet not. It was the year I finally got COVID. It was the year I played a woman in a Shakespeare production. It was the year I spent a glorious chunk of time with pods of my far-flung family (yay, remote work). It was the year I played accordion in a band (as an elf, mind you). It was the year I baked my very first challah. It was the year Daughter-Friend became engaged to her fella, and the year they discovered they were pregnant. It was the year I beheld Jack Black with No. 1 son in Town Park. It was the year I found the perfect leather jacket in a consignment store. It was — like most years — a tapestry woven with threads of joy, vexation, triumph and loss, with an overarching obsession for plotting my retirement. But perched on top, like a star on a Christmas tree, it was the year I finally visited New Orleans.
In New Orleans, I could be another version of myself. I was loose-limbed and unhurried, an anonymous observer, hidden in plain sight. I remembered how to write again, and I let warm rain lash me as I stood on the little balcony of our flat overlooking a quiet block on Royal. I walked miles and miles, soaking up the details that are only given up when you’re not looking. I was shown a side of New Orleans the casual visitor would not see, in the company of a Big Chief, plying clubs and streets beyond the beaten paths. Abita Amber became my go-to when in dive bars, or fancy drinks in boutique hotels with my travel companion, the Lady Lundahl.
It’s gritty city with French place names my high school French can’t touch, mostly because New Orleans French wasn’t taught in a classroom. A la Tolkien, we wandered, never lost, from unexpected place to place, drawn in by random art, memorials, the sound of clinking ice in glasses, or the aroma of dishes as yet untasted. At night, the balcony window open to the night, we listened to ghost stories told to gaggles of tourists, and were comforted by the clop-clop of hooves on the rumpled asphalt. I scrawled poetry, the day’s adventures, or other inspired observations in my notebook, my pen flying on paper in a way the puts shame to laptops and word docs. The aromas from the restaurants below made even our full stomachs growl.
My heart fell hard for something every several steps. A cat sprawled on a windowsill, a street performer, a chalk drawing, the screech of the streetcar, the pump of a horn section in a dark nightclub, whiskey heating my limbs. The typewriter poets gave me an idea for my next chapter and the sight of beads hanging like Spanish moss from most every tree limb called to mind a fantastical, Suessian landscape. I gazed at every “For Rent” sign, imagining myself working in a humble atelier, the novel inside me freed at last from the rigors of the daily deadline. I would — I told myself — walk every day and write by night, when the music of the city rises to full voice, where jazz floats across the rivers and bayous, and the levees strain to contain the power of water. So much water.
While gift shopping for my family and friends earlier this month, I bit the bullet and paid ridiculous shipping for four bags of what might have been the most surprising love story of the many I cast myself in while in the Crescent City— iced Italian fig cookies, crafted by a local bakery. They caught my eye on the very first of our near-daily forays for coffee and sustenance at Verti Marte, the 24-hour market on the corner. Stoned and craving sugar, I gave in one night. The man at the counter called them “fig newtons for grown-ups.” I don’t usually cop to being a grown-up. It’s an over-rated assignation, but in this case, I qualified and purchased a bag. I shared a few cookies with the guy before repairing to our flat. I loved them so much, I brought home a couple bags for the Dearly Beloved. When the brightly colored box bearing these marvelous treats arrived a few weeks ago, a smile creased my face and the memories spilled forth. I realized I hadn’t smiled like that in too long. There were far more than cookies in that box.
So, here I am at 2022’s denouement, knowing I’m done working for The Man, man, in robust good health, full of gratitude and with peace in my heart. I loved this year, for countless reasons, but chief among them was New Orleans. She waits for my return. Until then, there are fig cookies.
