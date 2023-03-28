DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you to the Town of Telluride Green Grant Program for contributing funds to help us replace our ancient Vermont casting gas stove in the Blue House on East Columbia. It was long past due to replace the extremely inefficient 50-year-old stove with a new incredibly efficient modern appliance, that now actually produces and radiates an abundant amount of heat throughout the house. We are so grateful for the grant monies that were contributed to the purchase of this 21st century stove. We are enjoying lower gas bills already and can feel the heating improvement. The new stove has a thermostat feature, a fan, and high and low flame settings with smart features to regulate temperatures and allows us to not have to run the stove around the clock in these winter months. We’ve already noticed the difference in heating our house and are enjoying the energy efficient upgrade. Thanks again, for helping make this project possible.
Joanna Kanow
Telluride
