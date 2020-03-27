The sun is low when we hit this stretch of trail, as always, yellow rays warming the shoulder of the cream sandstone bluff on the far side of the drainage. We’ve emerged from a large canyon, slickrock walls tapering into muddy cutbanks, cutbanks dwindling into the alluvial fan, left from winter’s rains, that issues from the canyon’s mouth. The tiredness we feel is familiar and comforting.
Heading south, our footpath parallels the left, or eastern, side of the sandy floodplain, winding through a meadow of rice grass. Last year’s stalks are vanilla and tan, calf-high, delicate and tough, new growth at their bases a thick, deep-green carpet. The path, though rarely traveled, is well-defined, in the way of the desert.
Today was supposed to be a ski day, spring conditions in full swing, but the area at home closed down because of the global threat posed by a virulent new disease, not to be confused with the various flu, diarrhea, head cold, sore throat and strep bugs that have already swept through the valley. Gripped by a different illness — one that strikes this time of year without fail — Spring Fever, we decided to make a dash for the beloved desert, before a rumored order to stay home could be issued.
Already feeling a bit on the run, we hit one of our favorite burger joints on the way to our canyon. Might be the last chance for a green-chili-jalapeño-Swiss burger, onion rings and pineapple malt for a while. You have your photo bombs, your cyclone bombs, your letter bombs, and then there’s the Gut Bomb. This one smacked of salt, ketchup and hand sanitizer. There was rumbling in the backcountry that may have had nothing to do with the boulders tumbling from the cliffs.
There were 70 reasons, all in Fahrenheit, to revel in the afternoon, our route, chosen by coin-flip, carrying us northward across side-hill slickrock and into a deep canyon. The bare sandstone gave way to a velvet-smooth dirt track weaving through juniper and yucca along a narrow ledge, canyon walls growing to several hundred feet in height above us, the rim below revealing glimpses of a lost world. The miles floated by.
We’d been this way perhaps a dozen times, always drawn forward by the sculpted red walls at the head of the canyon. A spontaneous hunch, while dipping down into a side drainage, drew us off our familiar path and down the perpendicular drainage across the bare rock in its center. Approaching the rim and an apparent dead end, a little notch presented itself, through which a faint but unmistakable footpath descended, and in a series of ingenious switchbacks through the steep cliffband, deposited us on an intermediate ledge, not visible from above.
Here the new trail was in sharper focus. Rain had wiped its history clean, the only recent passersby being whiptails and canyon wrens. Rounding a corner, we were stopped short by the sight of masonry walls atop a rock pillar. An ancient tree trunk ladder leaned against the column, the stumps of its broken limbs providing rungs. A clear view was provided down the length of the canyon: a lookout. At the base of the formation were scattered pieces of black-on-white pottery and piles of rectangular rocks that once were a series of walls.
A pueblo built into a prominent east-facing alcove awaited 100 yards up the trail. Two-story walls boasted sections of intact smooth plaster in geometric patterns of rust, white and ocher. Structural timbers lay among various metates and stone tools. At the base of the cliff a wall closed off a 15-by-30, 5-foot-high cave, it’s interior covered entirely by a thick layer of pitchy soot. We could smell the pine and woodsmoke, hear the murmurs, laughter, coughing.
Further up the trail an even larger alcove, great streaks of desert varnish curling over the rounded lip and into the overhang, housed an even larger pueblo. A long wall bolstered an existing terrace, on which sat the remains of multi-room complex, one square tower intact. The rounded mounds of trash heaps below were testament to long usage. The echoes of generations of ghosts were the whispers of a restless wind.
The trail — deeply entrenched, centuries old, perhaps millennia — wound down into the bottom of the drainage and brought us to more cliff ruins, south-facing, accessible only by rope or ladder, bespeaking a desperate existence. If recent interpretations of local rock art, postulating a warring culture with cannibalistic tendencies, is accurate, we suffered no illusion as we strolled that, in our present location, were it 800 years ago, we would be anything but meat for the pot.
We are in no hurry to go back, and the long slow, turn for home is made reluctantly, climbing out of the canyon up a set of gradual rock ramps. We stop at the top to regard the path just taken, sharing a luxurious orange on sun-warmed rock. From above, a faint network of trails on the canyon bottom is discernible.
At this stage of the endeavor, dallying for too long carries the danger of creakiness, and we rise. Gravity pulls us the leisurely miles down to the canyon mouth, a group of large cottonwoods suggesting a peaceful campsite, had we the gear.
Now, in a meadow of rice grass beside a sandy wash, in the last of the light, we come to a junction and choose the long way home, a rolling single-track over ribs of red sandstone, through clusters of prickly pear purple from winter. Indigo shadows, elongated and dancing, intertwine ahead of us on the apricot sand. As tired as we are, we don’t want it to end.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.