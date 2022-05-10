DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to bring awareness and appreciation to the Telluride Green Grants Program. It is a grant program that supports residents and businesses in reducing their carbon footprint with monetary assistance. This winter, the Telluride Green Grants Program assisted me in the purchase of a new combination boiler and hot water heater. My previous system failed, and I needed a new system to heat my home and water. Due to the generosity of the Green Grants program, I was able to purchase a highly efficient system that will pay energy efficiency dividends in years to come. Thank you to EcoAction Partners, Telluride Ecology Commission and to the Green Grants program for your assistance.
Colette Thompson
Telluride
