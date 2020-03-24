DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Harry Reich and I am a junior here at Telluride High School. Once again this semester, I have been given the opportunity to take a mentorship of my choice, though my new experience is quite different than last time, and I am loving every second of it. This semester I am mentoring with local graduate and DJ Sean McCarthy, aka Dr. Seano. In this mentorship I am learning how to “mix” songs together and add effects to change the songs. I have also learned many new skills, such as how to wire a band and set-up microphones, as well as learning how to work a record player. I chose this mentorship because I have been very interested in DJing and becoming a sound engineer once I graduate. This mentorship is teaching me many valuable skills that I will be able to apply if I do choose this as a career in the future.
Harry Reich
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.