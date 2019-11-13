DEAR EDITOR:

This semester I have had the pleasure of participating in the Telluride High School mentorship program. Due to my passion for fly fishing, I wanted to expand my knowledge on the topic, and I thought of no better mentors than Goose and Kaitlyn from Telluride Fly Fishers. Growing up in this town, I have always known that his business was what I wanted to do. From a young age, I have always loved fly fishing. From the moment my grandpa took me out for the first time, there might not be anything in the world that I love more. As I grow older, it seems that a job in the field could possibly be in my future, and what’s better than to do something you love? I thought I had a pretty good idea on how to fish, but I wanted to know more about the business side. I’m hoping to learn about how you can make fly fishing a profitable business and have fun while doing it. Sure you can learn to fish, but learning how to make a living doing it is an entirely different ball game. I would like to thank Goose and Kaitlyn for the opportunity and insight they have given me.

Matheau M. Richard

Telluride