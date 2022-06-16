Chapman Gulch in the upper Ophir Valley is a “Sound of Music” like old-growth wildflower meadow beneath 13,000-foot snowcapped peaks. The meadow borders the proposed San Miguel Wilderness Area and is so remote and wild that it is where the endangered Canadian Lynx first had kittens after the species was reintroduced in 2001. Many of the plants and wildflowers in this meadow are considered old growth because they are 50-150 years old and have been developing in concert with the soil structure since the end of the last ice age. And they are mostly irreplaceable now that the wetter, cooler and weed-free conditions in which they developed no longer exist. The meadow is a special place of solitude, silence and ceremony.
Regrettably, Chapman Gulch is also where Tri-State and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) wants to allow a logging operation to deposit an acre of burn piles. Those piles would then be burned resulting in sterilized soils and a landscape in need of years of “revegetation.” The piles will be the result of tree cutting as part of the Tri-State powerline right of way widening project intended to prevent forest fires due to trees landing on the powerlines.
The Ophir community shares the goal of lessening fire risk. No one is trying to shut down the Tri-State project. But burn piles in this location are simply a bad idea.
Tri-State’s plan calls for the burn piles to be located in two places — one is Chapman Gulch, and the other is in a spot that would be created by clearing a half-acre of lush, alpine aspen forest. During June and July this forest is home to a cacophony of birdsong as mother and father birds sing with, and feed, their nested young.
Once Tri-State is done cutting, the slash piles of trees will be left behind for the USFS and Ophir to deal with. As currently written, the plan calls for the burn piles to be ignited during the winter when fire hazard is low and monitored by ground crews. Winter burning can make sense to reduce wildfire risk. But there are risks: The proposed piles are located directly in the track of two huge avalanche paths, in Chapman Gulch and Ophir Bowl. In the written plan, neither Tri-State nor the USFS have considered the avalanche hazard to ground crews charged with lighting and monitoring winter fires in these locations. Additionally, if these 12-15 piles each measuring 40-by-40-by-25-feet were unable to be burned early this winter, it may be worth considering the consequences if they were hit by an avalanche and the trees and debris thrown into the power lines themselves. At a minimum, it would be a giant mess that Tri-State would have left behind.
Also, and importantly, just this spring, a holdover fire that burned underground and reignited together with another controlled burn caused the 350,000-acre wildfire now raging in New Mexico, the largest in the state’s history. Both climate and wildfire behavior are changing rapidly in the West. Old rules and practices need to be reevaluated. When alternatives to burning large piles of slash exist, it’s prudent, and often far less expensive, to use them.
TUB CHIPPING
There are smart alternatives to the burning plan. The Town of Ophir and many citizens have requested that Tri-State instead bring in a so-called “tub chipper” to chip and remove the slash piles. Tri-State has been unresponsive to community concerns, with Doug Dean, the Tri-State senior transmission asset manager, stating during a June 15 meeting that “this is the decision we have made.” Yes, tub chipping would take more time and money, but federal funding is flush for fire mitigation in the West after Congress approved $3 billion in November 2021 following the disastrous California wildfires. And chipping is certainly less expensive than putting out any size wildfire.
FEAR A POOR PLANNING PARTNER
This project is moving fast. There has not been a public scoping period, as is usually required, because the project received a Categorical Exclusion that limits public involvement and environmental regulations required under the National Environmental Policy Act. The Town of Ophir only received the written plan for this project in mid-May. Then, the burn pile impact area was nearly tripled in size during a May 26 Zoom meeting.
Citizens of Ophir and San Miguel County have been surprised. With limited opportunity for collaboration, and scarcely time to react, there is a growing frustration. Yes, the fear of wildfire is real, and as a result, the project is being driven by fear and no one wants to be seen as slowing down the process.
We work best when we work together. To that end, Tri-State’s proposal should continue to evolve in protection of the irreplaceable high country. And let’s collaborate, to find a solution, in short order, that works for everybody — including the land all of us love. The community of Ophir asks Tri-State to amend this plan to the workable solution of chipping and removing the slash piles.
