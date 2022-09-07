DEAR EDITOR:
In 1976, Larry and Betty Wilkinson dedicated the first library to Telluride on East Pacific next to the skatepark and the blue crib on the corner of South Spruce.
Today it is an addition to the marshal's department and community center — used by festival organizations and the community as a meeting room.
Why in our energy conscious world of 2022 is our town knocking down a perfectly fine brick building and putting it in landfill? Isn’t that 100 percent against any energy saving initiatives?
The Town of Telluride should be fined for demolishing this functioning building and have to advertise in the newspaper, on the internet and with a banner over Main Street the true cost of putting a brick building in a landfill.
This fine should be based on not only the material in mass they are adding to landfill, but the embodied energy that went into making the original materials, transporting them to this site and constructing the building in 1976, as well as the energy it will take to demolish it and transport it to a landfill.
The bricks, concrete foundation and construction materials all have a lifespan longer than 46 years that should be repurposed.
There is no reason to not refurbish the building for affordable housing. It adds architectural charter to our town and is part of its 50-year history.
The Town of Telluride’s design guidelines state, “The most sustainable building is one that is already built.”
By demolishing this building and building over an alley we are going against the historic pattern of our historic town’s grid. This north-south alley exists in all the surrounding blocks, and is on the historic Sanborn maps.
The new Voodoo building will be the second largest building in town, after the high school. It is a very urban building, 200-foot long on Pacific and 250-foot long in the alley.
Its location next to the post office and entrance to Town Park is going to add shade, noise and density in a very congested part of town already.
A National Landmark Designation title is reserved for the most protected places in our country.
If our goal as a Landmark District is to preserve the character and feel of a historic mining town in the west, then we should visit Silverton, and Telluride should be just a “Historic District” with designated buildings.
The resources of our planet are not infinite, and the mindset that we can put an entire brick building in a landfill because we want an out of place, large urban building in historic Telluride lacks common sense and is a huge mistake.
Sherri Harvey
Telluride
