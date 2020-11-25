We sat in the sun, a brace of midday cocktails before us, contemplating what we’d witnessed that had driven us to drink just shy of noon. I wrestled with equal parts anger and dread and wondered how best to compose this column, one that was scheduled to run on Thanksgiving Day. Cheery and blessed, or go with indignation and disappointment, I asked the Dearly Beloved. I’m an optimistic, eternally positive sort, not often one to view one’s fellow travelers as a cabal of fools, but there I was, calling an order of deep dried pickles and tequila lunch and fuming after a trip to City Market in Montrose. The DB opined I should choose the latter tone. “There’s not much joy this holiday.”
After much deliberation throughout the week, we decided to head to the big city for a serious hunter-gatherer excursion, weighing the pros and cons of leaving the county to acquire the goods we needed for Thanksgiving without breaking the bank. Plus, it had been too long since we’d left the bosom of the valley. Our eyeballs craved different views and we dedicated road-trippers were starved for motion and a destination, even if that destination was good old, familiar-as-a-slipper Montrose.
We hit the road before the sun hit the house. Our plan was to arrive at City Market when there would be fewer shoppers. We stopped for a quick, delicious breakfast in Ridgway and continued north, listening to NPR and making a small fuss when the trip odometer and then main odometer spilled into a river of 3s. A portent, certainly! The news was as leaden as usual. Though a vaccine is nigh, getting people to actually get it is problematic. And there’s a squatter in the White House whose cavalier attitude about the more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths on his watch is criminal. NPR’s Mara Liasson consistently referred to Trump’s election fraud gambit as a “false narrative.” It’s the preferred flavor of Trumpism Kool-Aid. It’s a beverage that will kill.
We timed our visit to City Market well. A smattering of early shoppers trawled the aisles pushing laden carts and nodding pleasantly to each other when eyes met over masks. We two worked deliberately, not keen to spend more time indoors than necessary. We felt reasonably safe — at first. As we worked from west to east in the massive store, we began to notice an influx of more and more shoppers without masks. In an attempt to keep my distance from those naked faces, I skipped aisles or hurried by, missing items on the list, which forced us to retrace our steps. My stress level was pegged in the red by the time we made the checkout line. Where, I wondered, were City Market employees enforcing the statewide mask ordinance? How has the fact we’re living through a public health crisis eluded a good 20-25 percent of the maskless shoppers? We couldn’t get out of there fast enough, and we sure as hell won’t be going back there any time soon.
It was no better at Petco or Natural Grocers. Our takeaway was that Montrose doesn’t care. I shop local 90 percent of the time. It will now be 100 percent.
Besides confirming the pandemic strategy I’ve adhered to since March — basically stay home save for essential errands and indulge in limited social interactions outdoors — our trip to Montrose left me disgusted, disappointed and viciously disabused of my Little Mary Sunshine notion that humans are capable of compassion, sacrifice and ingenuity when faced with a global health crisis. I know I live in a bubble. Life outside the bubble leaves me deeply concerned for the human race. My eyes have been forced wide open. How many of those self-centered fools will spread this deadly virus to a loved one? Will they wonder how that could have possibly happened? Or is Grandma an acceptable loss? I confess to wanting to slap some smirking mugs. To hell with your “rights.” Trumpism is not only a false narrative, but when it comes to COVID-19, it’s deadly. Willful ignorance is as dangerous as a loaded gun.
With the sun at its zenith, and our dismay somewhat mollified by midday hooch, we headed home. With a week off, I have nothing more to do than cook, spin records and play guitar. I need the break badly. Reporting the news is not for the faint-hearted. I can type the word COVID in my sleep. Even now, as I write, our local public health professionals are pleading with us to cancel any Thanksgiving plans, even small gatherings. I’m way ahead of them. We told the kids two weeks ago not to come. I’m still reeling from the sadness of that sacrifice. Still, I’m preparing a feast for just we two, plus a few to-go plates for friends who usually would be at our table. All my cooking gurus tell me it will be good for my soul and I am taking it to heart. I’m creating turkey and pie and pouring love into every culinary decision. We all crave a sense of normalcy in these decidedly abnormal times. I particularly long for kindness. There’s not enough of it. And sadly, there’s precious little common sense, either.
From our home to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.