DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Elks Lodge would like to take a moment to thank all of the amazing people and businesses of our town that donated prizes to their Spring Bingo event. It was a first for us, and a great way to dip our toes into community events again.
Thanks to Box Canyon Bicycles, New Sheridan Hotel, Telluride Truffle, Medicine Ranch, Amber Metz, Hook, DeLanie Young, Esperanza's, KOTO, Zia Sun, PET Telluride, Timberline Ace Hardware, Jagged Edge, Dirt Dawg, The Langfords, Mountain Peak Gifts, Mary Wodehouse, Baked in Telluride, Shirtworks of Telluride, Stronghouse Brewpub, Ethos, Gnar, O'Bannon's Irish Pub, T. Karn Imports, La Cocina, Wilkinson Public Library, Mangala Yoga, Alpine Bank, Steamies, Paradise Resortware, Butcher and Baker, Telluride Toggery, Floradora, Little House, Between the Covers, Ghost Town, Lunch Money, Coffee Cowboy, and Telluride Liquors.
You made a lot of people very happy! And we can't wait for turkey bingo (only 5 months to go).
Telluride Elks Lodge #692
