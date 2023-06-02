Early morning, dead calm, a pink sky. On the still water of the lake below, two fishermen cast spinners from their skiff, their voices carrying clear across the water. A dozen Canadian geese forage the mud flats at the top of the inlet, surrounded on three sides by purple flowers.
This Sunday morning, church is a trail system along the southern shore of a large reservoir, single-tracks tracing the floors of a dozen small parallel slot canyons descending from a bluff. The paths are connected at the bottom by a trail that traverses the shore of the lake, and above by an old overgrown ranch road that meanders through the bunchgrass carpeting the rolling top of the bluff.
Trails also go out to the ends of the peninsulas that separate the canyons, most very mellow, but a couple with technical sections across narrow necks. At the tip of each promontory sits a little wooden bench, and each is sampled in turn, for daydreaming, cloud-watching, boat-watching. To the north, Pikes Peak, sparkling white and shining, hovers over its smaller, muted neighbors. To the south, the Spanish Peaks, twin behemoths, bespeak another world.
Their unmistakable silhouette was seared into my memory during a long afternoon of hitchhiking nearly 50 years ago on a raw November day, few cars, feeling a little stranded, sky spitting snow, cold and getting colder, suggesting that maybe there wasn’t all the time in the world after all, the day ending at a cheap motel in Walsenburg, grateful for a warm spot on the floor.
Now, here I am again. A long way has been traveled to arrive at the same place. The reach of the sky is impossibly far; when you live among the high peaks, upon emerging, it is like exiting through the door of a house and being outside. It surprises the eye to see so far. The day warms, sky now blue.
We’ve come to the Front Range for a reunion with extended family. Glancing at the sports page, thinking of fun things to do while together, I couldn’t help but notice that the Mets would be in town to play the Rockies and that Justin Verlander was scheduled to pitch. As a diehard Detroit Tiger fan (Verlander’s original team) the opportunity to see the best hurler of this generation in the flesh was too good to pass up.
While my partner was in graduate school in Boulder, I’d dragged her to see the Rockies during their inaugural season when they played at Mile High Stadium. There were 70,000 people there. Off to the side, Mexican women sold handmade tamales from small coolers in the right field bleachers, looking over their shoulders. Joe Girardi hit a home run that came right at us, causing us to recoil, and landed a few rows below. The tamales were delicious.
I dragged my partner and her family, in town for her graduation, to Coors Field when it opened, and we saw Larry Walker smack the first upper-deck homer there, still rising when it hit the facing of the second deck. A buddy happened to be sitting there and had to pull his feet out of the way; he said later he feared bodily injury and that the ball made a “buzzing roar” as it came closer and closer.
Years earlier, I’d gone with friends to watch the Denver Bears — the AAA team for the Montreal Expos at the time — at Mile High. We saw Tim Raines, on his way up to the majors, hit a triple that banged off the centerfield wall. The shot was a laser that never rose more than twenty feet off the ground.
It was with the memories of these ballgames fresh in my mind that I made my pitch to the gang when we got together: “Hey you guys, who wants to go see the Rockies?! The Mets are in town! And Justin Verlander is pitching!”
Ten blank stares.
“Justin who?”
This was going to be a tough sell. I targeted the three little girls: “We can get hot dogs and nachos and a bunch of junk food, whadayasay?”
Ten blank stares, and maybe a few glares from the parents.
I flogged the dead horse: “It’s a beautiful day, and it’s going to be a warm evening, and we can sit on the right-field line and watch the sunset over the mountains! It just might be the best backdrop of any stadium around! It’s gonna be great! And JUSTIN VERLANDER is pitching!”
Ten blank stares.
“Justin who? Justin Timberlake?”
As far as the ballgame went, “The Little Mermaid” was a really fun movie to watch, and well-made. Spoiler alert: Ursula, the Witch of the Sea, Neptune’s jealous and embittered sister, steals the show; you just can’t take your eyes off those swirling octopus tentacles and those electric disco suckers. The Little Mermaid herself is pleasing to the eye and mellifluous to the ear, all well and good, but when Ursula speaks, you listen.
Family is, like baseball, in the end, a team game.
A storm cloud with a black, flat base has come from out of nowhere and sends fat, round blobs of rain through the bright sunlight, dust puffs in the trail, sparkles in the grass, diamonds in the junipers. The dancing curtain of beads moves on to the east and is soon a gray veil on the rising plains in the distance.
Descending another of the slots, the wall of the canyon has eroded into a series of tilted sandstone pillars leaning on one another like drunken Irishmen. A crow circles. Two red-wing blackbirds flush from a clump of sage. A cry of joy from the boat below: the fellow in the bow has caught a fish.
